The Distelheim Gallery™ Launches, Reimagining Chicago Art Legacy for a New Era

Daughter of Oak Street Gallery Founder Revives Father's Bold Vision

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's renowned and vibrant art world is welcoming a visionary, modern gallery that is steeped in rich cultural history and tradition. Launching today, The Distelheim Gallery™, is a multi-dimensional, digital-first platform that is reviving and building upon the legacy of Dr. Irving Distelheim and his famed Distelheim Galleries, which he established on Chicago's Oak Street in the early 1960s. The new Distelheim Gallery follows a story-centric, single-artist model, featuring large-format, mixed media works by artist and creative strategist Jefferey Cornett.

The Distelheim Gallery carries Dr. Distelheim's vision forward under the leadership of his daughter, Lisa Distelheim Barron, an award-winning journalist, and her partner, Cornett, who is driven by a profound sense of lived urgency in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. Cornett says he strives to build his own legacy through his bold art and the creation of a gallery that combines the warmth and intimacy of a legacy art space with the accessibility of a digital-first platform.

Customers can learn about and purchase art on the compelling digital platform, thedistelheimgallery.com, and can also make an appointment to visit the new gallery space and Cornett's studio, located in the East Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago.

Dr. Distelheim passed away in 2018, just shy of his 100th birthday. Distelheim Galleries had been closed for years by then, but the building at 67 East Oak Street, which was designed by Dr Distelheim himself, lived on as a reminder of its status as a cultural icon in Chicago and the art world. But when it was slated to be torn down in 2026, Distelheim Barron says she saw the demolition as erasing her father's legacy and an important part of Chicago history. So, she and Cornett decided to reimagine the Distelheim vision and carry it into a new era.

"The gallery that once resided within brick and mortar in a bustling Chicago neighborhood now lives dually as a physical space and as a digital platform that honors the Oak Street-born Distelheim tradition, while bringing the modern advantages of an online presence," Distelheim Barron says. "Jefferey's vibrant creations and the narrative approach of the new gallery invite collectors of all levels to experience art in a personal and powerful way."

The Distelheim Gallery is launching with an emotional and intense Cornett collection called Orange & Black, with subsequent collections, The Blue Room and The American Spirit Collection, to be featured in the coming months. "Orange & Black is vibrant abstract art that delves into the dynamic interplay between these contrasting colors," Cornett says. "The powerful color pairing evokes intense contrasts, symbolism and emotional response." He adds that the works pay tribute to the intellectual heritage of Princeton University, Distelheim Barron's alma mater, by employing the institution's storied palette of orange and black.

All Distelheim Gallery pieces are exclusive Cornett creations and are thoughtfully curated with a narrative approach, with the artist providing his own insight on each piece, comparisons to other artists, valuation information and more. Cornett says there are multiple pieces and formats offered at a variety of price points so that a wide variety of art lovers can participate at their own level of comfort and investment. The available pieces include museum-quality originals, limited editions, beautifully boxed tabletop sets, and soon to include wearable art and more.

In addition to offering the online platform and gallery/studio, Distelheim Barron and Cornett plan to hold occasional pop-up sales in Chicago and other markets, to attract collectors and build awareness of the Cornett collections and the gallery.

Target market segments for The Distelheim Gallery include individual buyers ranging from entry level to sophisticated collectors; cultural institutions; and doctors, corporate offices, hotels and others looking to purchase bold, comfortable art to make their spaces more sophisticated and welcoming.

With the Distelheim Gallery's rich legacy, combined with its modern hybrid model, established collectors can find exclusivity and an opportunity to diversify their acquisitions, while new buyers can feel inspired and excited rather than intimidated, according to Distelheim Barron. "We look forward to meeting customers where they are, providing approachable entry points along with rarity and provenance and removing barriers between artist and audience for all."

Media Contact:

Charisse Barnachea

(312) 459-5296

[email protected]

thedistelheimgallery.com

SOURCE The Distelheim Gallery