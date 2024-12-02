THE DISTINCT COBALT BLUE OF SARATOGA® SPRING WATER NOW HAS AN OFFICIAL PANTONE® COLOR: SARATOGA® SIGNATURE BLUE, COLOR 286 C

Official designation by the global authority on color to anchor creative programming at Design Miami, and partnerships with acclaimed chef Curtis Stone and Television Personality Kathy Hilton

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) ("Primo Brands") today announced that Pantone®, the global authority on color, has designated the alluring, signature cobalt blue of Saratoga® Spring Water bottles with an official color: Saratoga® Signature Blue: Color 286 C.

Saratoga® Spring Water Now Has An Official & Pantone® Color:& SARATOGA® SIGNATURE BLUE, COLOR 286 C

This designation affirms the unique space that Saratoga® Spring Water occupies on the finest tables in America, and in the imagination of top chefs and connoisseurs of fine living. The official color of Saratoga Spring Water, whose origin dates back to 1872, is the centerpiece of an immersive, fully sensorial experience at Design Miami.

With an eye toward celebrating great taste, creativity, and fine dining, the brand will host a special dinner at Design Miami on December 2, helmed by Michelin-Starred chef Curtis Stone, who will delight guests, including entrepreneur and star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton, with a menu that pairs inventive dishes with Saratoga Spring Water.

"The next chapter in the Saratoga® Spring Water story pairs over 150 years of history with modernity," said Brittany Aitken, Senior Brand Manager, Saratoga Spring Water. "By partnering with Pantone, and embarking on a creative journey with Design Miami, we are also pairing science with sensation. We call this the Art of Water, an enduring connection between nature and craftsmanship, which is inspiring with every sip."

A Color Story for the Ages

"Saratoga® Signature Blue is a brilliant cobalt blue whose energizing radiance stirs the soul," said Laurie Pressman, V ice P resident, Pantone Color Institute. "With its rich jewel-like presence and inherent message of sophistication, Saratoga Signature Blue is infused with an arresting beauty, evoking drama and luxury."

The use of cobalt blue in housewares and décor dates back to 2000 BC with the discovery of cobalt aluminate glass in Mesopotamia. Fast-forward through the centuries, and shades of this vibrant color have adorned ancient Egyptian pottery, glassworks of the 18th century, and the world of fashion and modern art today.

A Multisensory Experience at Design Miami

Pairing the world of fine water with modern art, the Saratoga® Supper Club will kick off at Design Miami, where an immersive experience created by artist Emilie Baltz, who has drawn inspiration from the geography of Saratoga Springs, New York, to create an ethereal, multisensory environment that captures the emotional essence of the springs.

The December 2 dinner by acclaimed chef Curtis Stone begins with an ode to the color blue, with an opening dish consisting of striped bass tartar covered with blue borage flowers. Throughout the meal, guests will be invited to immerse themselves in each dish.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Saratoga again to launch this year's Saratoga Supper Club," says Chef Curtis Stone. "As a chef who highlights not just the art of food but also the art of plating, Saratoga's appreciation for the Art of Water is a perfect fit for a multi-course dinner at Design Miami."

For the second year in a row, the Saratoga® brand is a sponsor of the Bravo TV series Top Chef. Expanding on this partnership with the network, the brand is partnering with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kathy Hilton, who returned to the series for its current season.

"I'm delighted to join Saratoga at their Supper Club launch in Miami. As everyone knows, I love events like this—whether hosting or attending them—and I'm looking forward to a terrific night of great food, fun, and of course, water," says Hilton.

Hilton is one of the busiest hosts in Los Angeles, and she always has one hydrating mainstay at her events, Saratoga Spring Water. Whether it's her annual Pajama Party, or her DirectTV holiday special, a bottle of Saratoga Spring Water is always on hand.

The Saratoga Supper Club experience will then be available to the public starting on December 4 in Miami, with subsequent seatings available in select cities through January 2025. For more information on these experiences, and to book a seat, visit https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saratoga-supper-club-returns-to-create-unforgettable-experiences-throughout-the-us-celebrating-the-art-of-water-302317707.html?tc=eml_cleartime.

About Saratoga® Spring Water

Born in the foothills of the Adirondacks over 150 years ago, the Saratoga® Brand has become synonymous with quality, carefully crafted, still and sparkling, 100% American spring water. Served in fine dining establishments and luxury resorts, Saratoga is now available to enjoy at home! Visit https://www.saratogawater.com/collections/all.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in every state and Canada.

Primo Brands has an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, sustainably sourced and conveniently packaged branded beverages distributed across more than 150,000 retail outlets, including established billion-dollar brands, Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash® and AC+ION®. These brands are sold directly across retail channels, including mass food, convenience, natural, drug, wholesale, distributors and home improvement, as well as food service accounts in North America. The Company also has extensive direct-to-consumer offerings with its industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases across its Water Direct, Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Brands delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to home and business consumers. Through its Water Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Water Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Primo Brands is a leader in reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands sources from numerous springs and manages water resources for long-term sustainability, helping to protect more than 27,000 acres of watershed and wetlands area owned by the Company for preservation and to help assure a steady supply of clean, safe drinking water. The Company is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. We believe in fostering a respectful culture that values our associates and key stakeholders, and we are deeply invested in quality hydration, our communities and the sustainability of our packaging and water sources for generations to come. Primo Brands will continue Primo Water 's and BlueTriton's strong support for American communities during natural disasters, in dealing with local and regional hydration quality issues and in connection with many other local community challenges.

Primo Brands employs more than 11,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, FL, and Stamford, CT, and has more than 50 production facilities and more than 200 depots for efficient delivery to customers and consumers across North America.

For more information, visit www.primobrands.com.

About the Pantone Color Institute™

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation