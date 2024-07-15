The Diverse Investing Collective Announces Advisory Board

More than a dozen highly respected foundation and finance industry leaders are joining with the Collective to assist it in reaching its goal of gender- and racially-diverse management teams managing 33% of overall AUM by 2033

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diverse Investing Collective ("the Collective"), a measurement-driven organization focused on shifting the paradigm of who controls capital, today announced its Advisory Board.

Over a dozen executives from the foundation and finance worlds have united to help the Collective reach its goal of 33% of AUM managed by gender-diverse and racially-diverse fund management teams by 2033, including:

The Diverse Investing Collective (“the Collective”) is a measurement-driven organization focused on shifting the paradigm of who controls capital.

"It is incumbent on leaders in finance, philanthropy and other important sectors to stand up and voice their concerns about the lack of diversity in who controls capital," said Collective co-founder Ruth Shaber. "We are grateful to these incredible leaders in helping the Collective accelerate our progress."

Advisory Board member Elaina Spilove shared, "During my 35+ years in the investment consulting business, too often I found myself to be the only woman in the room. The Collective's mission and purpose not only provides a clear goal to get more women and people of color into the business but provides solid strategies to see tangible change. The time to do the right thing and move the needle is now."

In May, the Collective launched a public dashboard and transparency brief examining data from 400 of the largest active, public equity funds. In the coming months, the Collective will debut new data that applies an intersectional lens on race and ethnicity in addition to gender. Learn more about the Dashboard here https://diverseinvestingcollective.com/the-dashboard.

About the Diverse Investing Collective

The Diverse Investing Collective is a measurement-driven organization focused on shifting the paradigm of who controls capital. Founded by experts in finance and healthcare and guided by a growing coalition of asset owners and allocators and an Advisory Board from leading investment industry firms, the Collective understands who controls capital matters. The Collective is focused on achieving 33% of assets managed by gender-diverse and racially-diverse fund management teams by 2033. Learn more at www.diverseinvestingcollective.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra Correa

Rally Point Public Relations for the Collective

[email protected]

917-319-8472

SOURCE The Diverse Investing Collective