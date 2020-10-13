The Divided States of America and How to Fix It

GOLDEN, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first step in problem solving is to identify the problem. The problem with the United States is that it has become extremely divided—no longer united.

The next step is to investigate the starting place of the problem: The source of this gigantic problem is the huge contrast in guiding principles of the two primary political parties. In virtually all policies, the Democrat Party leans heavily upon man's ideals, and the Republican Party upon the Creator's prescriptions.

The differences are glaringly apparent in the following main issues: Climate Change; Education versus Indoctrination; Abortion; Transgender Sex; Gay Marriage; LGBTQ+; and Press biases.

Considering Wisdom exposes each of these topics which have resulted in the division. This leads one to ask the question: "Is it right in the sight of God to listen to man more than to God?" (Acts 4:19 NKJV) The reader is free to consider and decide.

This book obviously relates to the evangelistic community but includes others who may be inquisitive about whom God is. When united we are all of one accord—meaning we are all reaching decisions in accordance with the same source for guidance. When seeking to know the source and then considering the source, it would be well to reflect upon:

The knowledge of the mystery of God, both of the Father and of Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge. Colossians 2:2b-3 NKJV

In Christ Jesus, who became for us wisdom from God. 1 Corinthians 1:30b NKJV

Michael Copple is a 1958 Eagle Scout, retired Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force, Vietnam veteran, USAF Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Team leader for three years, and logged over 2,000 jumps with fifteen free fall hours. He experienced four main parachute malfunctions requiring use of the reserve chute, qualifying him to author the novel Calling from the Sky. He holds a BS degree in electrical engineering. Michael now devotes his time to authoring Christian literature and bringing forth God's Word.

Calling from the Sky was the first book Michael Copple self-published, followed by a Study Guide "Digging Deep into The Revelation of Jesus Christ" with accompanying Exam Booklet. Considering Wisdom is his third book published with WestBow Press.

His books are available at Amazon, Barnes&Noble, Christianbook.com and WestBow Press.

Michael, a US veteran and patriot who loves God, family and his country, lives currently in the Canadian Rockies with his wife Elfriede. They both enjoy reading the Bible, exercising, eating healthy foods, gardening, keeping up with current events, and jogging or hiking with their dog "Kansas".

Contact:

Michael Copple

2577 Kettleston Rd

Golden, B.C. V0A 1H1

Canada

(250) 344-7656

[email protected]

https://michaelcopple.com/

