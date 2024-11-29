The Compact Expansion Battery Offers Rapid Charging to Power Your Home and the Great Outdoors

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and camera technology, today officially launched the latest addition to their DJI Power Series, the DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000, a 2-kilowatt-hour (kWh) extension battery for the Power 1000. The newest addition to the powerful DJI ecosystem of portable power stations (the DJI Power 1000 and DJI Power 500), the Power Expansion Battery 2000 combines sleek design, efficient energy storage, compact size, ease of use, safety and security, and advanced battery life. Featuring over 2000 Wh in a compact frame, the DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 offers a variety of flexible expansion methods, high-power charging and discharging, and easy stacking and storage design to ensure you are fully charged, secured, and prepared regardless of how long or remote the trip.

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 Confidently Extends Power For All Situations

"DJI has a long history in battery research and development as battery life and charging efficiency have been integral to user satisfaction with each of our products. The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 is the latest iteration in this storied journey and we're excited for this extension battery to open even more of the outdoors for exploration while also offering peace of mind for power storage and supply if at home," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. "Nothing destroys a hiking or outdoor adventure or peace-of-mind during a storm more than power anxiety; fortunately, the compact size and stackable design of the DJI Power series makes these concerns a thing of the past."

Large-Capacity Flexible Expansion

The Power 1000 can be seamlessly integrated with the Power Expansion Battery 2000 to enable power to be amplified simply. Up to five units of DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 can be connected to DJI Power 1000 via designated cables[1], offering five flexible power expansion options including: three, five, seven, nine and 11 kWh.[1] When combined with Power Expansion Battery 2000, Power 1000 can consistently supply power at 2400 watts[1]and overclock the output at 2600 watts[1]. This ultra-high output offers peace-of-mind as it can effortlessly drive 99% of everyday appliances[1].

High-Power Charging and Discharging Freedom

Time is of the essence when in need of power at home as well as in the great outdoors. Aware of this, DJI designed the Power Expansion Battery 2000 so that when it is paired with a Power 1000, the expansion battery's recharging power can reach 1500 W, reaching 1024 Wh in approximately 46 minutes[1] - providing power quickly to ensure you never have to wait too long for electricity.

Integrated Design for Easier, Safer, and Durable Use

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 interface, buttons, and screen are all integrated on the front of the body, making operation simple and intuitive. The single-sided wiring design and size of both the DJI Power 1000 and Power Expansion Battery 2000 make it easy to stack the equipment, saving space and maintaining its sleek, aesthetically pleasing design.

The Power Expansion Battery 2000 is not only designed to be easy to use, its safety features and durability ensure the batteries never overheat. This is achieved by using quality assured components such as the 2-kWh charging package that is made of lithium iron phosphate cells, which allows up to 4000 cycles[1]. In addition, the DJI Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) continuously monitors the status of the power pack, so that even when multiple power packs are connected, the Power Expansion Battery 2000 and Power 1000 can maintain regular and safe heat, while helping to extend battery life.

DJI Home App and Power Dongle



The new DJI Home app features a simple and intuitive interface, providing a convenient user experience for those who need to control the power station remotely. When connected to DJI Power 1000, the DJI Power Dongle allows Power 1000 to work with the new DJI Home app for remote monitoring and control of the power station via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 is available at $1,169 to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today.

Additional info here: https://www.dji.com/power-expansion-battery-2000

[1] All data was measured under laboratory conditions. For more information, please refer to https://www.dji.com/power-expansion-battery-2000.

