The DNA Company Named Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year for the 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes The DNA Company's innovative and groundbreaking achievements in functional genomics for optimizing health and longevity

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DNA Company, a global leader in functional genomics and personalized health, has been named Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year in the 2025 BioTech Breakthrough Awards. The recognition highlights the company's pioneering approach to using genomic science to optimize health, longevity, and quality of life.

"This award reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing personalized health through the power of functional genomics," said Tracy Wood, CEO of The DNA Company. "We are passionate about transforming complex genetic data into simple, actionable insights that help people live healthier, longer lives. Our work is driven by a belief that everyone deserves access to a deeper understanding of their unique biology, so they can make informed choices that support their well-being."

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and innovation in the life sciences and biotechnology industries, recognizing companies, products, and research that are driving meaningful progress in health and medical technology. This year's program received thousands of nominations from leading biotech companies and research institutions across the globe.

The DNA Company was awarded for their efforts in redefining how genetics are applied in everyday life through their DNA 360 test and comprehensive genomic reports. Unlike traditional genetic testing, which focuses on disease risk, The DNA Company's functional genomics approach examines how genes express in real-world contexts, such as sleep, mood, metabolism, and cardiovascular health, to deliver precise, personalized insights. This evidence-based framework allows users, clinicians, and health professionals to identify the root causes of chronic conditions. These genetic insights help inform healthcare decision making when it comes to treatment plans, nutrition gaps, and disease prevention. The brand also offers genetic-based coaching and programming, unique supplements, and other genetic tests specific to Breast Cancer, men's health, microbiome, and more.

Winning the Functional Genomics Innovation of the Year award underscores The DNA Company's leadership in bridging the gap between advanced science and practical health solutions. The company continues to advance research in functional genomics, working toward a future where personalized health is accessible to everyone.

