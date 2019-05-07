NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing availability of universal docking stations will trigger the docking station market growth during the forecast period. Universal docking stations are often connected to the latest laptops, notebooks, desktops, and some compatible tablets running either on Mac or Windows operating systems. Furthermore, increasing adoption of various styles of working concepts including BYOD and COPE across several organizations in the world. BYOD requires organizations in procuring and providing computer peripherals and connectivity solutions, including the universally compatible docking stations. As a result, the rising adoption of BYOD and COPE will foster the universal docking stations during the next few years. Analysts have predicted that the docking station market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588298/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Technological advances in docking stations



One of the growth drivers of the global docking station market is the technological advances in docking stations. The increasing use of high-bandwidth applications and the need for faster data transfer are driving the development of technologies such as USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and wireless connectivity.



Limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations



One of the challenges in the growth of the global docking station market is the limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations. The users of USB 3.0 docking stations are experienced the slow refresh rate of external displays, which will hamper the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the docking station market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing compact graphics docking stations. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588298/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

