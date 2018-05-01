The Doctor Will See You Right Now: 98point6 Introduces On-Demand Primary Care with Digital Platform Launch

Primary care is a necessity for all, serving as the front line for healthcare and disease prevention. However, seeing a doctor is increasingly difficult with an average wait time of 24 days just for an appointment. Coupled with rising medical costs, patients are left wondering whether they need the treatment enough to warrant the time and cost. These factors have led to patient disengagement, with more than 21 percent of adults not having a primary care physician, and are the driving forces behind 98point6 – for all the times you want to see a physician but can't.

To provide patients primary care anytime and anywhere, 98point6 leverages machine learning and automation, helping doctors optimize and complete tasks that don't require direct physician interaction. Rather than having doctors ask administrative questions, gather patient history or chart information, 98point6's AI technology does it for them. Patient profiles are automatically built and the 98point6 system learns from each visit, avoiding redundancy.

From there, 98point6 board-certified physicians take over and engage with the patient via private and secure in-app messaging to diagnose, treat and answer any health-related questions, no matter how large, small or embarrassing. Patients will then receive a personalized care plan detailing their diagnosis and treatment, including prescriptions and labs as needed.

"There are far too many people that aren't getting the primary care they need, and that's a problem. Our mission is to make primary care accessible and affordable, inspiring early and frequent use, leading to better overall health and material cost of care savings," said Robbie Cape, CEO and co-founder of 98point6. "The ubiquity of smartphones, combined with consumer expectations for simple, life-changing solutions underscores the opportunity for on-demand care. 98point6 meets consumers where they are through private, text-based primary care that's available when and where they need it."

Now, anyone 18 years and older – whether they have health insurance or not – can download the 98point6 app and receive unlimited access to primary care for 12 months for a one-time introductory fee of $20. That's a full year of primary care services for less than the cost of a typical copay.

For employers, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their healthcare. Employees can now access primary care in between meetings, during their commute or while getting ready in the morning. Similar to the consumer pricing model, 98point6 offers a low subscription fee for employers, resulting in little to no cost for employees while enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care.

One of the country's preeminent children's hospitals, Seattle Children's, recently became a 98point6 customer and will roll out the service to their employees later this month.

"Seattle Children's is committed to providing top quality care to those in need, and that includes the health and well-being of our highly valued team members," said Myra Gregorian, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Seattle Children's. "98point6's solution allows us to provide an additional layer of care that complements current healthcare plans and fits within our team's busy lifestyle."

To begin using 98point6, download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, create a secure account, and the doctor will see you right now.

For additional information, please visit www.98point6.com.

About 98point6

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seattle, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing deep technology with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable—leading to better health and reducing the cost of care. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and improving employee productivity. 98point6 is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and at www.98point6.com.

