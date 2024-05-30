The Doctors Company Announces New Tribute Plan Milestone: $175 Million Distributed to Members

NAPA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, part of TDC Group, announced today that it has now distributed more than $175 million in Tribute® Plan awards to almost 14,000 members. Founded in 2007, the Tribute Plan is an unrivaled financial benefit that rewards retiring doctors for their loyalty and dedication to superior patient care. It is the largest such benefit in the industry, and the highest individual award to date is $264,808.

"The Tribute Plan is tangible proof of our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "I'm pleased that in our recent survey of members, 90 percent recognized the importance of Tribute and 90 percent expressed satisfaction with our unmatched benefits."

Backed by the financial strength of $7.3 billion in assets and $2.8 billion in member surplus, The Doctors Company is able to offer this industry-leading reward without compromising its ability to protect its members' livelihoods or pay claims. The millions of dollars that are in Tribute accounts today come from the capital of the company, not from premiums, and Tribute payments do not affect The Doctors Company's ongoing dividend program.

