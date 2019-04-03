The Doctors Company Appoints Ellen H. Masterson to Board of Governors

Masterson served as a senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), where she held both U.S. and global leadership roles and worked with business leaders throughout the PwC network of firms in 144 countries, following many years working with clients in both the insurance and healthcare industries. She also served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of American General Corporation, a Fortune 200 financial services company.

"We are pleased to welcome Ellen Masterson to our Board of Governors," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "Her experience with world-class professional and financial services companies will assist us in continuing to be a financially strong company that protects our members now and in the future. She joins an accomplished, distinguished group of professionals who are passionate about advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine."

"I am excited to join this group of outstanding leaders from the medical and business communities in support of Dr. Anderson and the management team of The Doctors Company," said Masterson. "The promotion of quality healthcare and exceptional financial risk management are both critical to further the mission of the company."

Masterson earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Emory University and an MBA from the Edwin L. Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University. She is a board member of Westwood Holdings Group, Westwood Trust, and Insperity, Inc. She serves on the Audit and Finance Committees at The Doctors Company.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company ( thedoctors.com ) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 79,000 members and over $4.8 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter ( @doctorscompany ), YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

