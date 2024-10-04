The Doctors Company Assists Members Impacted by Hurricane Helene

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to disruption to member medical practices from Hurricane Helene and consistent with direction from state insurance regulation offices, The Doctors Company will adjust policy cancellation and premium installment due dates for affected members. Premium due dates have generally been extended in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with Florida extending from September 26, 2024, to November 26, 2024.

The grace period is provided without interest or penalty to allow practitioners to care for patients and attend to their practices in the storm's aftermath. Affected members should contact their agent or Member Services at (800) 421-2368 with any questions.

"We will do everything we can to assist our affected members," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company. "Once Hurricane Helene and its effects have passed, our underwriters will continue to work with any member who was unable to make policy payments because of the hurricane and its aftermath."

The Doctors Company is also encouraging its employees to volunteer and financially assist victims through qualified nonprofit organizations of their choosing.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 110,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $7.3 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

