The Doctors Company Cardiology Claims: February Malpractice Risk Review--Insights to Reduce Patient Harm and Malpractice Exposure

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, today released "Cardiology Claims: February Malpractice Risk Review," the newest edition in a monthly series of specialty-focused analyses designed to support patient safety and clinical risk management.

Each month in 2026, The Doctors Company will explore malpractice risk trends in a different medical specialty, offering evidence-based insights drawn from real claims data to help clinicians and healthcare leaders better understand how patient harm occurs and why negligence allegations arise.

"Cardiology Claims: February Malpractice Risk Review," available at thedoctors.com/cardiologyMRR, brings together three complimentary analyses that highlight key areas of risk within cardiology practices:

Contributing factors to patient harm: Identifies common drivers of cardiology malpractice claims, including issues with clinical judgment, communication, and documentation.

Negligence allegations: Analyzes negligence allegations in cardiology to help clinicians and staff proactively identify and address risk.

Case summary for failure to diagnose atrial-esophageal fistula after radiofrequency ablation: Reviews the risks associated with radiofrequency ablation and delays in diagnosing atrial-esophageal fistula, which can result in fatal outcomes.

"Malpractice claims provide a powerful lens into how and why patient harm occurs," said Daniel Kent Cassavar, MD, MBA, FACC, Medical Director of The Doctors Company and TDC Group, and practicing cardiologist. "By analyzing cardiology claims, we can identify patterns that are not always visible in day-to-day practice. These insights help clinicians strengthen communication, refine clinical decision making, and improve care processes to support safer care for every patient."

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company ( thedoctors.com ) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group ( tdcg.com ), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 120,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X ( @doctorscompany ), YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

