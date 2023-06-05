The Doctors Company Names Christa Steele, MBA, to Board of Governors

News provided by

The Doctors Management Company

05 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

NAPA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christa Steele, MBA, to its Board of Governors. Ms. Steele is a financial and governance executive with decades of corporate leadership experience across a wide range of industries.

Ms. Steele currently serves on the board of Tanimura & Antle and is Vice Chair of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Northern California Chapter.

Continue Reading
The Doctors Company Names Christa Steele to Board of Governors
The Doctors Company Names Christa Steele to Board of Governors

"We are pleased to welcome Christa Steele to our Board of Governors," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Her leadership experience in both public and private companies, combined with her skills in digital technologies and environmental, social, and governance strategies, will strengthen our ability to serve the entire medical profession."

She is the former CEO of Balco Holdings, Inc., and previously served as President, CEO, and Board Director of Mechanics Bank. Her prior board experience includes Recology as Board Chair, BrainChip Holdings, OFG Bancorp, Sasser Family Holdings, and FIG Partners.

"I am excited to join this group of outstanding leaders from the healthcare and business communities in support of the management team at The Doctors Company and TDC Group," said Ms. Steele. "As a former technology and bank CEO, I believe I am well positioned to assist The Doctors Company and TDC Group as healthcare continues to evolve, and larger technological partners enter the space."

Ms. Steele earned an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Sacramento. She is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow with Governance Certification. Ms. Steele is a Member of the Audit and the Finance and Risk Committees at The Doctors Company.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Management Company

Also from this source

New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.