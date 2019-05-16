The Doctors Company Names Howard Mills to Board of Governors

NAPA, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced the appointment of Howard Mills to the Board of Governors.

Mills is the former global insurance regulatory leader of Deloitte. Prior to joining Deloitte in 2007, he served as superintendent of the New York State Insurance Department (now known as the Department of Financial Services). He also served as a leader at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, as a member of the presidential Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee, and as co-chair of the International Commission on Holocaust Era Insurance Claims.

Mills serves on the Board of Directors of the Insurance Federation of New York, as a trustee of the Griffith Insurance Education Foundation, and as a member of the International Insurance Society. He has testified before Congress on matters impacting the insurance industry and served three terms in the New York State Assembly, including a term as deputy minority leader.

"We are pleased to have Howard Mills as a member of our board," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "His expertise in the New York, federal, and international insurance regulatory environments; decades-long experience in public policy as an elected and appointed official; and deep understanding of enterprise risk management will provide critical insight into the impacts of regulations on our business model and strategy—and support our commitment to protecting the practice of good medicine."

"I am excited to be joining the board of The Doctors Company," said Mills. "I look forward to working with this exceptional group of individuals and with a company that sets the standard in providing physicians the security that is critical to the practice of good medicine and to the health of all patients."

Mills earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Marist College and a master's degree in public administration from American University. He completed a course of study in politics, philosophy, and economics at Mansfield College, Oxford.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

