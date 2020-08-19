NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Growing digitalization in education sector drives market growth

The document camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 545 million by 2025 from USD 370 million in 2020. The growing digitalization in the education sector is leading to penetration of various digital devices including document cameras in this sector. This is one of the key driving factors for the document camera market growth. However, unreliable infrastructure in developing countries, and hindrance in document camera supply chain due to COVID-19 are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the document camera market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953031/?utm_source=PRN







Education sector to dominate document camera market, in terms of size, during the forecast period

The document camera market for education sector is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period.The rapid digitalization in the education sector is one of the key factors that has led to the high penetration of document cameras in this market.



Additionally, COVID-19 has resulted in a rise in the trend of online education and has boosted the demand for devices assisting online education. Document cameras have proven to be beneficial for online education, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the document camera market.



Wired segment to hold the largest share of document camera market and witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the wired connectivity document cameras are expected to dominate the document camera market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market from 2020 to 2025.The wired connectivity document cameras offer high quality and speed of video/image streaming, which at times can be challenging for wireless connectivity document cameras.



Additionally, the price of wired connectivity document cameras is usually lower than that of wireless connectivity document cameras. These factors have collectively led to the leading position of the wired connectivity segment in the document camera market.



APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the document camera market during the forecast period.China, Japan, Australia, and India are a few major countries expected to accelerate the growth of the document camera market in APAC.



Moreover, the presence of a significant number of companies, such as AVer Information (Taiwan), ELMO Company (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lumens Digital Optics (Taiwan), and Hong Kong Codis Electronic Co. (Hong Kong), providing document cameras also has a positive impact on the growth of the document camera market in APAC.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the document camera market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%



The report profiles key players in the document camera market and analyzes their market rankings. Players profiled in this report are AVer Information (Taiwan), ELMO Company (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), IPEVO (US), Lumens Digital Optics (Taiwan), WolfVision (Austria), HUE (UK), Pathway Innovations & Technologies (US), SMART Technologies (Canada), Boxlight (US), TTS Group (UK), Eastman Kodak (US), ACCO Brands (US), ViewSonic (US), QOMO (US), Hong Kong Codis Electronic Co. (Hong Kong), Shenzhen Eloam Technology Co. (China), Longjoy Technology (US), Dukane (US), and Shenzhen Digital-Leader Technology Co. (China).



Research Coverage

This report segments the document camera market by product type, connection type, end user, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes the value chain and market share analysis.



Reasons to Buy This Report



The report will help leaders/new entrants in the document camera market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the document camera market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the document camera market.

3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the document camera market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953031/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

