The Documented Culinary Journey of AI Influencer, Chef Jade

The Chef Jade Cookbook! A collection of recipes from over 30 countries by a traveling, AI Virtual Human.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jade and Zelda, LLC is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of "Cooking With Jade: The Ultimate Vegan & Vegetarian Cookbook," a remarkable cookbook that transcends culinary boundaries. This innovative cookbook showcases a diverse collection of vegan and vegetarian recipes hailing from 16 countries, including Brazil, Japan, and France. Marking a significant milestone, this release also represents Chef Jade's debut in the world of physical cookbooks.

In an age where technology and gastronomy intertwine like never before, Chef Jade, the creation of Jade and Zelda, LLC, stands as a symbol of culinary evolution. Founded in 2020, Jade and Zelda, LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to redefining the way brands connect with their audiences.

This groundbreaking cookbook encapsulates Chef Jade's culinary expertise, which is truly a testament to the boundless creativity and cultural fusion the virtual world enables. With the launch of "Cooking With Jade: The Ultimate Vegan & Vegetarian Cookbook," readers will embark on a culinary adventure, discovering flavorful dishes from around the globe, all meticulously crafted to be vegan and vegetarian.

"We are excited to introduce Chef Jade's cookbook to the world, as it embodies the essence of what Jade and Zelda, LLC stands for," said Tori Ross, Co-Founder of the company. "Chef Jade represents the future of culinary innovation, where virtual and physical worlds come together to create an unparalleled gastronomic experience."

Key Highlights of "Cooking With Jade: The Ultimate Vegan & Vegetarian Cookbook":

**Global Gastronomy**: Explore a diverse array of cuisines from 16 different countries, all expertly adapted to vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. **Chef Jade's Expertise**: Benefit from Chef Jade's extensive knowledge and innovative approach to culinary artistry, as she guides you through each step with precision and clarity. **Cultural Insights**: Gain insight into the cultural significance of each dish, as Chef Jade shares anecdotes and stories that elevate your culinary experience. **A New Age in Cooking**: Witness the seamless convergence of technology and tradition as Chef Jade's virtual presence bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds.

"Cooking With Jade: The Ultimate Vegan & Vegetarian Cookbook" is set to redefine the way we think about cookbooks and cooking in the digital age. This cookbook is not just a collection of recipes but a testament to the power of creativity and the potential of AI in the culinary world. Fans can start pre-ordering the cookbook from Chef Jade's website on October 9th.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information about "Culinary Journeys with Chef Jade," please contact Jade and Zelda, LLC at [email protected] or visit https://jadeandzelda.com/.

About Jade and Zelda, LLC:

Jade and Zelda, LLC combines traditional storytelling and AI Technology to develop new-age tools, that enable brands to create trendsetting, versatile, and cost-effective experiences.

