The Dog Gurus Launch Intelligent Learning Platform for Pet Care Entrepreneurs

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Gurus , the longest-standing education provider in the pet care industry, launched an expanded platform designed to help pet care entrepreneurs confidently start, grow, and find their path to scale. Announced today at The Pet Care Boarding and Daycare Expo 2025, the offering combines personalized learning, AI-powered business guidance, and real-world coaching – a complete toolbox for the modern small business owner.

"Our goal is to make running a pet care business easier and more sustainable," said Amber Burckhalter, Head of Programs at The Dog Gurus. "We've paired expert-led content with the kind of AI assistance that has historically only been accessible to large company executives – giving owners a 24/7 accountability partner, and freeing them to focus on what they do best: caring for animals, leading great teams, and ultimately supporting their surrounding community."

For more than twenty years, The Dog Gurus has guided thousands of pet care entrepreneurs to success in a fast-growing global market expected to surpass $483 billion by 2035 . The new and improved Dog Gurus platform includes:

Personalized Learning Paths: Adaptive training journeys that meet business owners and staff where they are — from first-time facility operators to experienced multi-site owners.

Adaptive training journeys that meet business owners and staff where they are — from first-time facility operators to experienced multi-site owners. Always-On AI Assistants: New companion tool that analyzes operational data and provides step-by-step guidance on key business decisions.

Integrated Coaching and Community: Direct access to seasoned pet care coaches, plus a vibrant network of peers who share insights, accountability, and encouragement.

Actionable Dashboards: Clear framework and metrics that help owners track what's working, identify gaps, and operationalize a plan for growth.

"The power in this industry has always belonged to the people who know pets best — the trainers, groomers, and boarding operators who keep our animals safe, healthy, and loved," said Sarah Horn, Founder and CEO of Manifest, a growing family of brands that includes The Dog Gurus and is dedicated to making small business ownership easier, smarter, and more sustainable. "By combining deep industry expertise with AI-powered insights, we're helping these business owners grow their companies and strengthen the local economies they contribute to every day."

About The Dog Gurus: The Dog Gurus is the pet care industry's leading provider of education, coaching, and business training. Founded by industry pioneers Susan Briggs and Robin Bennett, the organization empowers pet care professionals to launch, grow, and scale safe, successful businesses through proven programs, expert coaching, and best practices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, The Dog Gurus serve clients worldwide with a commitment to safety, learning, and community. Learn more at www.thedoggurus.com .

About Manifest: Manifest makes running a small business easier, smarter, and more sustainable. Founded by entrepreneurs who know the realities of ownership, Manifest blends real-world expertise with AI-powered tools that have helped thousands of business owners launch, grow, and thrive. The platform combines personalized learning paths, intelligent AI Assistants, and access to a supportive network of peers and industry experts. From pet care to salons to funeral homes, Manifest provides tailored, industry-specific guidance that drives measurable results. Learn more at www.manifested.com .

