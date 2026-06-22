The Dog Stop Expands to Dallas with Two New Franchise Agreements

Award-winning dog care brand partner with local entrepreneurs to bring one-stop-shop care to Central and North Dallas communities

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand, is continuing its growth across Texas with the signing of two new franchise agreements in the Dallas area. The brand has partnered with local entrepreneurs Mike Asquini and Michael Troutt to bring locations to Central and North Dallas, respectively.

Courtesy of The Dog Stop

Asquini has spent more than three decades consulting manufacturing businesses across the oil, gas, and chemical industries. Looking for a new venture, he began exploring opportunities that would allow him to stay engaged professionally while building something more rooted in his local community. As a dog owner of a three-year-old pitbull, Penny, and having witnessed the growing demand in Dallas for premium dog care options that support both enrichment and socialization, he knew The Dog Stop would truly add value to his community. He anticipates opening his Central Dallas location in 2027.

"As I started thinking about the next chapter of my career, I wanted to find a business where I could stay involved while making a more direct impact locally," said Asquini. "The Dog Stop stood out with its focus on creating a safe, positive experience for both dogs and pet parents through thoughtful care and enrichment. Living in Dallas, I've seen how much people value places where their dogs can stay active and social, and I'm excited to become part of that community."

Troutt will be expanding The Dog Stop's presence in North Dallas with a new location in addition to the conversion of his existing dog care business, Spawz, into a branded The Dog Stop location, with an anticipated opening date in late 2026. Combined with his 15+ years of experience in technology and software engineering, his previous work with local pets in the community makes him a great addition to the brand's system, and he is excited to continue serving his neighbors with The Dog Stop's additional range of services.

"I wasn't originally planning to build a career in dog care, but once I got into the business, I realized how rewarding and meaningful it is," said Troutt. "When I started looking to expand my work with Spawz, I wanted a brand with an established reputation and values that aligned with how I believe pet care should work. I found this within The Dog Stop, where their commitment to compassionate, trusted care really resonated with me."

These agreements build on The Dog Stop's growing momentum across the Dallas market, where the brand already operates three locations in the surrounding areas including Argyle, Plano, and The Colony, Texas. Reflecting strong demand for premium, all-inclusive dog care offerings, these existing stores and new deals for locations in Dallas properly reinforce the area as a key growth market for the brand as it looks to accelerate momentum in the state.

"We're excited to welcome Mike and Michael to The Dog Stop family as we continue expanding throughout Texas," said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. "They each bring a unique perspective and deep appreciation for what today's pet parents are looking for. Their shared passion for community and commitment to exceptional care make them strong additions to our growing franchise network, and we look forward to seeing them build relationships within the Dallas pet community."

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop franchise has built a reputation as a leader in comprehensive pet care, with expert staff trained in dog behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Every product in its retail section is carefully selected to ensure quality, and every service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each dog.

For more information about The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit https://thedogstop.com.

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and their owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with playtime-focused daycare, spa-style grooming, year-round overnight boarding, individualized training and enrichment activities, and a natural pet retail store that carries the best products all run and managed by highly trained staff. Each component is catered to personally stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in 47 locations across 17 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to https://thedogstop.com/.

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE The Dog Stop