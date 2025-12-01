The Dog Stop Set to Enter Massachusetts for the First Time

Award-winning dog care brand continues national growth with new development plans in Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand, is announcing plans to enter the Greater Boston area, marking their first step into Massachusetts. The brand has signed a new multi-unit development agreement to open two locations in the area over the next three years, furthering its mission to bring high-quality, compassionate pet care to more communities nationwide.

The new development will be led by local entrepreneur Jeff Green, who brings a diverse professional background spanning athletics and artificial intelligence. After decades in the technology sector working with organizations such as DDN, Oracle, and ExaGrid, he decided to pursue a venture that would allow him to make a more personal and meaningful impact on his community. A husband and father of two teenagers, he wanted to build something that would reflect his family's values, connect them through shared work, and one day serve as a legacy for his children.

"This next chapter is about purpose," said Green. "I've spent years in tech, but I wanted to create something meaningful that helps the community and teaches my kids what it means to work hard and give back. The Dog Stop represents our family, our lifestyle, and our love for dogs."

A lifelong dog lover and owner of two rescue pups, Ava and Iris, Green was drawn to The Dog Stop's nationwide partnership with Fear Free®, an initiative providing training and resources to prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress for pets worldwide. He views the brand's approach as a way to promote the kind of care and respect all animals deserve. Beyond pet care, the new Boston-area locations will also focus on creating job opportunities for local residents, especially young people looking to gain work experience in a positive, community-oriented environment.

"Jeff's leadership, vision, and compassion perfectly align with our mission at The Dog Stop," said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. "He brings an authentic, family-oriented mindset that will make an incredible impact in the Boston market. We're proud to welcome him to our growing family of franchise partners as we enter Massachusetts for the first time."

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop franchise has built a reputation as a leader in comprehensive pet care, with expert staff trained in dog behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Every product in its retail section is carefully selected to ensure quality, and every service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each dog.

For more information about The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit https://thedogstop.com.

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and their owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with playtime-focused daycare, spa-style grooming, year-round overnight boarding, individualized training and enrichment activities, and a natural pet retail store that carries the best products all run and managed by highly trained staff. Each component is catered to personally stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in 44 locations across 17 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to https://thedogstop.com/.

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator PR |[email protected]

SOURCE The Dog Stop