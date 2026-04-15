The Dog Stop Brings Together Pittsburgh Businesses for Citywide Draft Week Campaign

Award-winning local dog care brand launches multi-location activation with community partners, featuring Golden Ticket giveaway and dog-friendly events

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Stop, the all-inclusive and award-winning dog care brand based in Pittsburgh, is launching a citywide, multi-business campaign from April 20–26, timed around the 2026 Draft. The activation spans eight The Dog Stop locations across the Pittsburgh area alongside local partners throughout the city, encouraging pet owners to engage with multiple businesses through a Golden Ticket-style promotion in partnership with Sarris Candies. 100% of the proceeds from the Sarris bars will be donated to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP).

The Dog Stop at the Canine Wellness Fair

Throughout the campaign, a total of 500 chocolate bars will be distributed across The Dog Stop and partner businesses (Headley's Brewing Company, Dog Penn, HARP, and Bacon Jam) with two bars containing Golden Tickets redeemable for a full year of free dog daycare at The Dog Stop. Winners will have until May 31 to claim the prize.

In addition to the giveaway, The Dog Stop is offering a limited-time boarding package available April 20–26, which includes three days of boarding for $180, along with teeth brushing, a nail trim or grind, one Delight, and a limited-edition Burgh bandana.

"We wanted to create something that feels exciting for both local pet owners and the influx of sports fans coming into Pittsburgh," said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. "Whether someone needs a trusted place for their dog during Draft events or wants to explore the city with their pet, this campaign gives them multiple ways to engage while experiencing what our city has to offer."

Across participating locations, other campaign activations include:

Headley's Brewing Co.: Those who purchase "Mad Dog Mae" will have a chance to win free daycare.





Those who purchase "Mad Dog Mae" will have a chance to win free daycare. The Dog Penn is hosting a gem and stencil event on April 18 and April 23, with half off the Hot Honey Pawgarita and a chance to win free daycare.





is hosting a gem and stencil event on April 18 and April 23, with half off the Hot Honey Pawgarita and a chance to win free daycare. Bacon Jam: People who purchase the "First Round Fetch" will have a chance to win free daycare.

"This is a moment where the entire city is seeing an influx of visitors, and we wanted to create something that allows local businesses to benefit from that together," said Dave Sims, Chief Marketing Officer at The Dog Stop. "By building a campaign that connects multiple locations and industries, we're able to extend that impact beyond a single business and into the broader Pittsburgh community."

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop franchise has built a reputation as a leader in comprehensive pet care, with expert staff trained in dog behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Every product in its retail section is carefully selected to ensure quality, and every service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each dog.

For more information about The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit https://thedogstop.com.

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and their owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with playtime-focused daycare, spa-style grooming, year-round overnight boarding, individualized training and enrichment activities, and a natural pet retail store that carries the best products all run and managed by highly trained staff. Each component is catered to personally stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in 44 locations across 17 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to https://thedogstop.com/.

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE The Dog Stop