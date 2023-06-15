The Dog Wizard Continues Growth with 100-Territory Milestone

News provided by

The Dog Wizard

15 Jun, 2023, 14:51 ET

MEDINA, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog Wizard, the largest mobile dog training franchisor in the United States, recently awarded its 100th franchise territory and now has business in 107 territories in 22 states and Ontario, Canada.  

The Dog Wizard territory growth is double the number of territories awarded just six months ago, underscoring the strength of the business model while bolstered by the continued hyper-growth of dog ownership in North America.

While nearly 50 percent of existing Dog Wizard franchisees have already decided to expand their initial investment and add additional territories, the Dog Wizard is now selling primarily multi-unit packs to an increasing number of semi-absentee owners who are motivated by the economics of the business model.

The partnership with expert franchise development company BrandONE has been a major catalyst for getting The Dog Wizard business opportunity in front of a significant number of interested candidates. And at this time, the company is projecting to award upward of 150 territories by the end of 2023.

Since 2005 The Dog Wizard has offered a wide variety of training and obedience programs to address virtually all dog training needs, and for all dog types and conditions. The Dog Wizard provides extensive franchisee training, and customer and marketing support to ensure the success of franchise partners.

For more information on franchise opportunities at The Dog Wizard, please contact Jason Watson, SVP Sales & Business Development at [email protected], or (704) 954-8830.

About The Dog Wizard
Founded in 2005, The Dog Wizard is the largest mobile dog training franchised brand in the U.S. The company offers a wide variety of training and obedience programs to address virtually all dog training needs, and for all dog types and conditions.  For more information on franchise opportunities at The Dog Wizard, please contact Jason Watson, SVP Sales & Business Development at [email protected], or 704-954-8830.

SOURCE The Dog Wizard

