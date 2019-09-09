The Dog Wizard, The Upbeat K9™ merge, form 3rd largest U.S. dog training franchised company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile and facility-based, professional dog training businesses The Dog Wizard and The Upbeat K9™ recently merged to create the third-largest franchised dog training company in the United States.

The businesses will unite under the name The Dog Wizard, and together currently have 29 franchise locations with five more to be added in the coming months and plans to grow internationally by next year.

Together, the businesses have provided services to thousands of dog owners and their furry companions including obedience for puppies and adult dogs, reducing separation anxiety, controlling behavior problems, agility training, aggression rehab, and more.

"The merger of The Dog Wizard and The Upbeat K9 brings together two businesses taking a leading-edge customized approach to training trainers, dogs, and their handlers, and providing exceptional lifelong customer service," said Gretchen Hollifield, CEO and founder of The Dog Wizard. "We look forward to welcoming The Upbeat K9 franchisees and customers to The Dog Wizard family."

Both companies use the balanced training methodology, doing what is best for each dog and handler's needs, and utilizing traditional and progressive training techniques for long term fixes. Mobile and facility-based training is available. All Dog Wizard graduates have a lifetime commitment of support from their franchisee.

The new company will offer new certifications for specialty training such as scent tracking, tricks, and a confidence course. The Dog Wizard will also lead with its proprietary train the trainer and train the customer programs. With a combination of extensive online and hands-on training, becoming a Dog Wizard franchisee is educational and rewarding for anyone with any level of prior dog training experience.

