The Doggett Automotive Group Acquires Mercedes-Benz, Honda, CDJR, VW and Nissan Dealerships Formerly Known as Mike Smith Auto Complex

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doggett Automotive Group, a family-owned business known for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition. In a strategic and successful move, Doggett has acquired five dealerships known as the Mike Smith Auto Complex in Beaumont, Texas, from a large Houston publicly traded automotive conglomerate.

The impressive dealership portfolio obtained in this acquisition includes the renowned brands Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, VW and Nissan all of which closed Monday, February 5th. This expansion not only bolsters Doggett's automotive presence but also underscores the company's commitment to providing a diverse range of high-quality automotive options to its valued customers. Jason Mosley, Doggett's EVP said, "Doggett is very excited to bring to the Golden Triangle our high-energy family-oriented approach bred from our John Deere heritage."

In 2018, Doggett ventured into the automotive sector with its inaugural automotive acquisition of Lone Star Ford in Houston from Sonic Automotive. The following year, 2019, Doggett Ford achieved remarkable success, earning the title of the Fastest-Growing Ford Dealership in North America. This accomplishment was further underscored by receiving Ford's prestigious President's Award for two consecutive years, a recognition that symbolizes the highest standards of excellence and customer satisfaction, previously an achievement unprecedented for a new dealer.

In a strategic move to further its position/growth in East Texas, Doggett continued its expansion in 2023 with the acquisition of Kinsel Auto in Beaumont, including Kinsel Ford, Toyota, Mazda, and Lincoln dealerships. Today, the Mike Smith addition has elevated Doggett's auto dealership count to an impressive total of nine dealerships acquired over the past three years.

Jason Babbitt, CFO of Doggett said, "In our company, our technicians are the cornerstone of our success both in our industrial and auto businesses. We've woven the very fabric of our company around their unwavering integrity and tireless dedication, serving as the driving force behind all our support services. With our Doggett Team, we take pride in delivering to Beaumont's hard-working community a new level of service and attention to detail."

ABOUT DOGGETT INDUSTRIES & DOGGETT EQUIPMENT SERVICES GROUP

Beyond the automotive sector, Doggett's business portfolio includes an extensive network of 47 industrial dealerships spanning across Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and New Mexico. Recognized as one of the principal industrial dealership groups in the United States, Doggett proudly represents many first-tier manufacturers including: John Deere Construction, John Deere Forestry, LinkBelt, Wirtgen Paving, Freightliner (Daimler) Trucks, HilBilt Dump Trucks and Toyota Material Handling & Warehouse Automation.

With over 700 technicians and 800 world-class sales professionals, Doggett has emerged as one of Houston's largest private companies. With no external or private equity investors, the company boasts revenue approaching $3 billion and a workforce of over 2500+ full-time employees working through 58 total auto and industrial dealerships.

Doggett Company Profile


OEM and Area of Responsibility – Dealership Locations




Construction & Forestry Division

John Deere – State of Louisiana, East and South Texas 

Cranes Division:

LinkBelt – State of Louisiana

Auto & Light Truck Division:

Ford (Houston and Beaumont), Lincoln (Beaumont),

Mazda (Beaumont), Mercedes Benz, Chrysler, Dodge,
Jeep, Ram, VW, and Nissan (Beaumont) and Toyota
(Beaumont)

Hwy. & Vocational Truck Division:

Freightliner, Wofford Truck Parts and Great Dane
State of Arkansas, South Texas, West Texas and New
Mexico

Manufacturing Division:

HilBilt Dump Trucks, Benton Arkansas

Material Handling
& Warehouse Automation:           


Toyota – Southern half of Texas and West Texas

Contact: Christy VanZandt
Phone: 346-773-0134
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doggett Industries

