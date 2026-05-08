The Dogist to Present Award at The Good Dog Foundation 2026 Gala Honoring Jane Goodall, the Jane Goodall Institute USA, and Blackstone Charitable Foundation

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of the global social media phenomenon, "The Dogist," and New York Times bestselling author, Elias Weiss Friedman, will present the 2026 Hope & Healing Award to the Jane Goodall Institute USA (JGI) at The Good Dog Foundation's gala in the Edison Ballroom on June 3, 2026. JGI's late founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, will be recognized in memoriam. The Blackstone Charitable Foundation will also be honored at the gala for its innovative giving program which strives to strengthen communities globally, and for its embrace of The Good Dog Foundation's highly successful Workforce Wellness therapy dog program for employees. Both institutions are recognized by the award for inspiring hope and healing through the human animal bond and empowering us to nurture the world we share.

"I am honored to present this award to such a deserving organization," said Friedman. "The Jane Goodall Institute's mission to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment inspires us all to be better humans and to fight for those whose voices aren't always heard." Presenting this award is particularly meaningful for Friedman, as he previously had the opportunity to work with Jane Goodall on an episode of his YouTube show DOGS: with Elias Weiss Friedman, an experience he deeply cherishes.

The gala, hosted by The Good Dog Foundation, will honor the Blackstone Charitable Foundation and the Jane Goodall Institute. The event will feature therapy dog "love sessions," where guests are encouraged to interact one-on-one with certified therapy dog teams. In addition to this unique offering, the event is comprised of a cocktail hour with a performance by a jazz trio from Julliard, a formal dinner, a paddle raise, and a silent auction which includes high-ticket items such as Broadway tickets, Michelin-starred restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns gift cards, a weekend getaway in Woodstock, and more. The most sought-after auction item is expected to be an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime journey to Gombe National Park, the site of Dr. Jane Goodall's groundbreaking chimpanzee research. The trip includes a tour of Jane's former home and JGI's state-of-the-art laboratory, as well as daily guided treks through the jungle, where six lucky travelers will observe wild chimpanzees in their natural habitat.

To learn more about the gala and donate to The Good Dog Foundation, visit: https://thegooddogfoundation.org/gooddog2026

About The Good Dog Foundation

The Good Dog Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving human health and well-being through the therapeutic power of the human-dog bond. Through training, research, and community partnerships, Good Dog delivers innovative animal-assisted therapy services that transform lives for the better.

Contact Information:

The Good Dog Foundation

Emily Wolff

888-859-9992

[email protected]

SOURCE THE GOOD DOG FOUNDATION