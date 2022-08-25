The Dominguez Firm Announces the Winners of its Fall 2022 Scholarships

Esma Karakas and Aniya Misher were the recipients of the Legal and Collegiate Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing with its biannual tradition of awarding academic scholarships to worthy students, The Dominguez Firm is happy to announce Esma Karakas and Aniya Misher have been selected to receive our Fall 2022 Legal and Collegiate Scholarships. Esma is in her first year of law school at American University's Washington College of Law while Aniya is currently a sophomore at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she's pursuing a degree in multimedia journalism. All of us at The Dominguez Firm wish Esma and Aniya continued success in their future endeavors.

Aniya Misher - Collegiate Scholarship Winner Esma Karakas - Legal Scholarship Winner

Over the past two years, several events beyond our control made it much more difficult for many to continue their studies. Judging from the record number of applications The Dominguez Firm received over this spring and summer, we're acutely aware that assisting promising students is more important than ever. Awarding these scholarships is immensely gratifying and we're pleased to see past winners reach their potential and work to improve their communities.

Arriving in the United States as a 19-year-old immigrant, Esma Karakas settled in St. Louis where she noticed a lack of resources for immigrants, especially those escaping political violence. This often led to a feeling of isolation for these newcomers, particularly among Muslim women such as herself.

Esma quickly got to work advocating for her community. Among her many accomplishments was organizing a safe space where immigrant women could seek assistance with everything from pursuing their academic goals to accessing subsidized day care. Her efforts caught the attention of city leaders who officially recognized Esma and the positive impact she has had on her new hometown.

"I am beyond thrilled to be chosen for the Dominguez Firm Legal Scholarship. I had to navigate systems and structures that made it very difficult for me to attend school as an asylum seeker. As I start law school, I know this scholarship will give me the opportunity to better focus on my legal education by helping me financially and by reminding me that I should be proud of everything I have accomplished over the years," Esma stated.

Aniya Misher's submission stood out for its originality, technical prowess and empowering message. Due to her father being in the military, Aniya and her family were frequently forced to move. These constant changes helped her to find her real passion at a young age; filming and editing videos. Years later, a high school class in video production made her realize how much she also enjoyed informing people on important civil matters.

Today, Aniya is a student at North Caroline A&T State University where she's working towards her bachelor's degree. Her goal is to educate her peers while creating entertaining content. "I am beyond excited and sincerely honored to be a Dominguez Firm Scholarship recipient. As the oldest of five children, and a young Black woman, it is important that I set an example to others. I am thankful to the Dominguez Firm for believing in my ambitions, and I plan to continue my success to also give back to others in the future," Aniya said upon learning she had been selected.

