The Dominguez Firm Is Proud to Announce that Scott Peebles Is the Firm's Newest Partner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, one of the most recognized and successful personal injury law firms in California is delighted to announce that Scott Peebles has joined the firm as a Partner.

Scott Peebles

Scott has 20 years of experience as a successful prosecutor and plaintiff trial attorney. In that time, he has tried over 40 jury trials, earning several significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of the injured. Among the most prominent was a jury verdict he secured for a worker who was diagnosed with mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos on the job. Expert witnesses for the defense disputed the impact of his exposure, but the jury sided with the worker and awarded him and his wife a grand total of $30.2 million.

Over the course of his prolific career, Scott has championed the rights of many including those involved in catastrophic accidents, medical malpractice, and mesothelioma victims. He has taken on major insurance companies and corporations and prevailed on behalf of deserving clients and their families. He also has successfully argued before appellate courts in California, a dozen times before the Louisiana Supreme Court, and in front of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We're excited to have Scott join our team and we look forward to working with him," said the Managing Partner and Founder of The Dominguez Firm, J.J. Dominguez. "As the firm continues to grow, adding more outstanding legal talent such as Scott strengthens our team and benefits our clients."

Scott earned his law degree from Louisiana State University's Paul M. Hebert Law Center. While in law school he was recognized for his achievements on several occasions, including being selected to represent the school in academic competitions.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $700 million for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

