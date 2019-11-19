The Dominguez Firm Named the #1 Law Firm in Los Angeles by the A-List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is proud to announce it has been named the most influential law firm in the greater Los Angeles area for 2019 by The A-List. Compiled by The Trial Lawyer magazine, The A-List selects the top 10 law firms in the largest media markets in the United States. The firm was also cited as one of the twenty most influential law firms in the entire country.

J.J. Dominguez, founder of The Dominguez Firm was honored to hear about these prestigious distinctions. "Being listed as the number one law firm for Greater Los Angeles is a great honor. Civil justice is well-served by accessibility to the most successful and recognized law firms."

The main objective of The A-List is to shine a spotlight on law firms with compelling marketing campaigns. Effective marketing across a variety of platforms including print, television and digital was analyzed.

At the heart of The Dominguez Firm's marketing strategy is a commitment to making itself as accessible as possible to the community it serves. The firm's focus has always been to empower the public at large. By providing useful information, The Dominguez Firm helps make the legal process less intimidating and attainable for those in need of legal representation. A well-known commitment to bilingual outreach has also been a key component of its success since the beginning.

The A-List was calculated by using marketing data from numerous unbiased sources. One of the best known and most respected of those is Nielson Media Research. A firm's effective spending on marketing coupled with the success of that marketing was taken into consideration. Firms cannot lobby for placement on the list nor can they pay to be listed.

The Dominguez Firm is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm that has been successfully meeting the needs of accident victims for over 30 years. For a free and confidential case consultation, please call us at 800-818-1818.

