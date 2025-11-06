The Dominguez Firm Named to the 2026 Best Law Firms List by Best Lawyers

California personal injury firm earns placement among the top 3% of law firms nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers magazine. The firm also made the list in 2022.

The Best Law Firms list involves one of the legal profession's most rigorous peer-review processes. The methodology evaluates professional skill, client responsiveness, ethical standards, and civility. It draws on client and professional reference surveys, firm-provided information, lawyer evaluations from Best Lawyers research and ballots, and interviews with law firm leaders. These standards ensure that only firms demonstrating comprehensive excellence receive this honor.

"Being selected to the Best Law Firms list again validates our approach to practicing law," said J.J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm. " Achieving outstanding outcomes for our clients starts with legal skill, but it demands far more than that. It also requires an unwavering commitment to communication, integrity, and treating those we represent with respect."

The Dominguez Firm has built its reputation on delivering exceptional results while maintaining the highest level of client service. For over 30 years, its attorneys have secured life-changing recoveries for clients through verdicts and settlements in complex personal injury cases. Notable achievements include:

$30.2 million for a mass tort claim

$29 million for a head injury

$28 million for a brain injury

$14.4 million for a back injury

$13.1 million for a brain injury

$12 million for a back injury

$10.5 million for a head injury

Beyond legal victories, The Dominguez Firm remains committed to community involvement. The firm steadfastly supports higher education opportunities through semiannual Collegiate and Legal Scholarships for worthy students. There are also ongoing initiatives serving traditionally underserved communities throughout California.

The Dominguez Firm is a well-regarded personal injury law firm with an extensive track record of success in advocating for its clients. The firm's award-winning attorneys and dedicated staff are guided by the principles of compassion, service, and achieving optimal results in every case. For a free consultation, please call (800) 818-1818. We are available to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Media Contact:

The Dominguez Firm, LLP

(800) 818-1818

[email protected]

Dominguezfirm.com

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP