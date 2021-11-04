The Dominguez Firm Named to U.S. News and World Report's 2022 List of Best Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm announced today that it has been named to the 2022 list of Best Law Firms by U.S. News and World Report. The Best Law Firms list, which began in 2010 is one of the best known and respected peer reviews of the legal field. Inclusion is based on a stringent evaluation process that covers a wide range of criteria, not just a firm's results. Their skill, responsiveness, ethics and civility are also evaluated. Just as importantly, clients are polled on the all-important question of whether they would refer friends and family to the firm.

The list was created to help those seeking legal help assess and select the right law firm for their needs. "The Dominguez Firm is pleased and honored to be included in U.S. News' distinguished list," said J.J. Dominguez, the Founder and CEO of the firm. "It's gratifying to see our commitment to achieving exemplary customer service and successful outcomes for our clients noted."

The Dominguez Firm and its attorneys have been the recipients of numerous local, state and national awards for their legal work over the years. The firm's stellar customer service has also been recognized on several occasions. In addition, some of their record-breaking verdicts have been featured in leading legal publications. Providing quality legal representation with a focus on good customer service has been the goal since day one. This in turn has helped make the legal process less intimidating for clients, many of whom have no experience with personal injury law.

Giving back is also extremely important to The Dominguez Firm. Among the firm's many initiatives are those that support education. Prime examples include the biannual Collegiate and Legal Scholarships. These scholarships were created to provide financial assistance for exceptional students seeking a higher education. The firm also has a long history of providing support for those in traditionally underserved communities. This support has been unwavering in light of the recent events which have hit these communities particularly hard.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

