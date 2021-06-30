The Dominica Biometric Passport Will Launch July 19th

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica announced the launch of its new biometric passport effective from July 19th, 2021. Those who have already applied for their Dominican passport can choose to wait for a biometric one, and those applying for passport renewal will now be issued the new version. The procedure for changing old passports to the new biometric passport will be circulated in due time.

Biometric passports add a number of new security features to the traditional passport, with an embedded microchip containing the holder's personal data, including facial, fingerprint, and iris information. This makes the document much more difficult for fraudsters and criminals to replicate compared to information on a printed page. Holders of Dominica's biometric passport can also use the ePassport gates at border control for faster entry into their destination.

While speaking about the matter last year, the Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore said this initiative would enhance the country's border security features, create a watchlist for persons of interest, and keep officers apprised of information on passengers and cargo entering the country. Dominica is one of the few countries in the Caribbean to undertake such improvement.

Those who hold the Dominican passport enjoy hassle-free entry into over 140 countries and territories around the world. The country also offers the world's best citizenship by investment programme, allowing investors who have undergone rigorous security checks by on-the-ground and external agencies to become Dominica's citizens.

Applicants can either contribute to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest in pre-approved real estate, and those who become citizens can enjoy the rights of working, studying, and living in Dominica. CBI funds are used to transform Dominica's economy and revitalise the quality of life of its citizens.

For the last four years, Dominica is ranked as the world's best offering for CBI by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. The report highlights the programme's extensive due diligence procedures, affordability and efficiency as some of the reasons for its success.



