The Dominican Republic Celebrates the Beauty of the Country with "Change the Season" Campaign and Immersive Experience in Times Square

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 26th The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic successfully culminated its seven-day immersive experience in Times Square, as part of its winter "Change the Season" Campaign. The interactive installation closed with a celebratory ceremony presided by Mr. David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, Ydanis Ramirez, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Mr. David Llibre, President of ASONAHORES, government officials, private sector guests and business leaders representing the Dominican tourism industry. 

Business leaders and dignitaries participated in the successful Dominican Republic activation celebrating Dominican culture, gastronomy and destinations.
For the Ministry of Tourism, it was a true privilege to bring the warmth and beauty of the Dominican Republic to the iconic Times Square. "This activation allowed us to showcase the unique facets of our culture and invite visitors from around the world to explore our diverse landscapes, rich cuisine, beautiful beaches, and unparalleled hospitality," said Mr. David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism for the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic's pop-up experience in Times Square invited New Yorkers and tourists alike to escape the cold and immerse themselves in the culture, music, and culinary flavors of the Dominican Republic.

The installation was an enclosed dome that brought to life the best of Dominican culture both inside and outside of activation. As a cultural representation, guests enjoyed traditional Dominican Carnival performers, folkloric ballet and various music groups with traditional dances. Over the course of the activation, renowned Dominican artist Angurria, adorned the dome by painting a vibrant mural, capturing the spirit of Dominican culture and traditions.

As guests entered the dome, they were transported to the tropical paradise of the Dominican Republic where all the senses were ignited: the Dominican warmth, the aroma of Café Santo Domingo, all wrapped in the magic of beautiful sunsets reflected in the projected videos as well as scrumptious delicacies such as Jalao, Habichuelas con Dulces, Arroz con Leche, the well-known "pilones", and tobacco demonstrations.

Additionally, visitors learned about the variety of travel experiences that the Dominican Republic has to offer in all its different destinations.

For more information on destinations in the Dominican Republic, visit godominicanrepublic.com. Instagram: @Godomrep

About the "Change the Season" Winter campaign

The campaign aims to capture the imagination of travelers by encouraging them to escape the winter cold by embarking on an adventure to the Dominican Republic. The Caribbean nation's majestic beaches, warm hospitality and vibrant culture offer the perfect escape from the harsh winter weather many are accustomed to. "Change The Season" invites U.S. travelers to escape reality and experience the Dominican Republic's timeless summer.

