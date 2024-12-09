The Dominion Group of Companies Recognized as a 2024 Baltimore Sun Top Workplace

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Group of Companies, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm including Dominion Financial Services, Dominion Properties, and Dominion Management, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces. This award highlights companies that build a positive workplace culture, value employee engagement, and prioritize employee well-being.

This recognition underscores The Dominion Group's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where team members feel valued and empowered. "This recognition inspires us to continue reaching new heights, driving innovation, and fostering a workplace where talent shines and collaboration thrives," said Dominique Lake, Head of Human Resources at The Dominion Group. "We are deeply grateful and motivated to strive for even greater success."

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, The Dominion Group continually invests in employee development, engagement initiatives, and career growth opportunities. The company's culture is driven by the belief that a supportive and motivated team is crucial to delivering outstanding service and achieving lasting success.

"For the past 22 years, we've been growing Dominion to be a team of exceptional professionals that add value to the neighborhoods that we work in," said Jack BeVier, Partner at The Dominion Group. "We're so excited to win this award, and look forward to continuing to have a positive impact, every day."

The Dominion Group of Companies is a leader in the real estate investment space, focused on improving housing outcomes nationwide by creating sustainable housing solutions for American families. Winning the Top Workplaces award further strengthens the company's commitment to fostering a culture where employees are inspired to succeed and feel supported.

Are you interested in joining a team dedicated to excellence? Learn more about career opportunities with Dominion Financial Services by visiting this link . If you're looking to grow with Dominion Properties, explore our openings here . For a career with Dominion Management, apply here .

About The Dominion Group of Companies

Established in 2002, The Dominion Group of Companies is a privately held vertically integrated residential real estate investment company based in Baltimore, MD. Consisting of Dominion Properties , Dominion Management, and Dominion Financial Services , our focus centers on revitalizing distressed properties and creating thriving communities.

