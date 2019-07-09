The Donnelly Law Firm Recognized Twice on Top 20 Verdicts in New Jersey in 2018

SUMMIT, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donnelly Law Firm is thrilled to announce it has been named to the Top 20 jury Verdicts in New Jersey in 2018 for 2 of the firm's notable verdicts on behalf of victims of medical malpractice.

The Donnelly Law Firm is honored to have won two (2) of the Top 50 Verdicts in New Jersey in 2018 for 2 incredibly noteworthy cases of medical malpractice, resulting in multimillion-dollar verdicts for the injured. Both cases fall into the top 20 of the strictly-ranked list, landing on the 2nd and 13th spots of top verdicts of the year, throughout the entire state.

In the #2 verdict in the state of New Jersey Tapia v. Alam, et al., Attorney Dennis M. Donnelly was able to successfully obtain a $20 million verdict in a devastating birth injury case that resulted in Cerebral Palsy, a severe brain condition often brought on by delayed childbirth, a lack of oxygen to the fetus, delayed diagnosis, failure to monitor, and other instances of medical malpractice or negligence.

Attorney Donnelly's next verdict of $3.1 million was in a tragic case of wrongful death as a result of medical malpractice. Estate of D'Alessandro v. Siegel was another significant ruling on the basis of negligence for delayed diagnosis and failure to make a timely diagnosis of cancer.

The Donnelly Law Firm provides comprehensive legal counsel, care, and representation for patients injured by bad medical care and has amassed a rich history of successful verdicts, settlements, and outcomes.

