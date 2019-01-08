The Door and 42West Both Listed Among Nation's Top 50 PR Firms

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The two major PR subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN), 42West and The Door, have both earned spots on the Observer's prestigious PR Power 50, a widely-respected ranking of the 50 top public relations firms in the nation.

This marks the third year in a row that both firms made the list and the second year in a row they were both in the top 15. (The Door was ranked at #11, 42West at #13.)

In addition, two of the 15 young professionals singled out by the Observer as "Rising Stars…to watch in the PR industry" work for the Dolphin-owned firms: senior account executive Ashton Fontana of 42West and vice president Kayla Inanc of The Door.

The Observer cited The Door for achieving "the biggest year in its decade-long history," signing such clients as Related Cos., the Times Square Alliance, and the Gansevoort hotel brand. For its part, 42West was hailed for combining "flash with philanthropy," representing such worthy causes as the March for Our Lives and the Anita Hill-led Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality.

Dolphin acquired 42West in March 2017 and added The Door to its growing suite of best-in-class marketing services companies this past July.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

