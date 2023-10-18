The Door and Hardware Institute Honors Ron Couch for Outstanding Service

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Door and Hardware Institute (DHI) announced that Ron Couch, CEO of APTURA Group and a dedicated industry professional has been honored with the prestigious Fellow Award. The Fellow Award, DHI's second highest honor, recognizes individuals who have contributed substantially to DHI and the door security and safety industry.

Throughout his career, Ron Couch has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building safety and security. Having been a member of the industry for nearly four decades, he has dedicated 35 years of service to DHI. Ron's accomplishments include earning his Architectural Hardware Consultant (AHC) credential in 2000 and maintaining it for 23 years, alongside obtaining the Certified Fire and Egress Door Assembly Inspector (CFDAI) credential. Additionally, Ron is an active member of DHI's Indiana chapter, advocating for the industry's recognition as "essential" during the COVID crisis and championing school safety initiatives in Indiana and across the country. During his tenure as President of the DHI Board of Governors, Ron prioritized board diversity, advancing equity and inclusion within the organization.

In response to this accolade, Ron Couch remarked, "Our industry has great honor and purpose; it has a combination of technical and application aspects which result in social benefits. Our industry has a bright future, and it will continue to provide diverse opportunities for those that look to expand their profession."

Join us in congratulating Ron Couch for his exceptional contributions and for being recognized as a stellar steward of the door and hardware industry.

About APTURA Group:

Based in Indianapolis, IN, APTURA Group is a 100% employee-owned holding company of Central Indiana Hardware, H&G/Schultz Door, Security Builders Supply, and Security Door and Hardware. The company has over 300 employee-owners collaborating across brands to deliver exceptional life safety and integrated security products and services in the commercial openings and access control space. APTURA Group is dynamically growing - organically by increasing its product offerings and capabilities across its platform and strategically through acquiring employee and customer-focused companies.

