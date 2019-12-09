The Doors And Trafalgar Releasing Present The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek In Cinemas Worldwide On February 12, 2020

This critically acclaimed, all-star hybrid concert/documentary was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and brought surviving members from The Doors, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, on stage for the first time in 15 years to celebrate the birthday of Manzarek alongside captivating performances from Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Rami Jaffee, Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo, Paul McCartney's Brian Ray, X's Exene and John Doe, Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins, Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes and more.

STARRING

ROBBY KRIEGER (THE DOORS) * JOHN DENSMORE (THE DOORS) *

TAYLOR HAWKINS (FOO FIGHTERS) * RAMI JAFFEE (FOO FIGHTERS) *

ROBERT DELEO (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) * STEPHEN PERKINS (JANE'S ADDICTION) *

JOHN DOE (X) * EXENE CERVENKA (X) * WARREN HAYNES (GOV'T MULE)

FEATURING

BRIAN RAY (PAUL MCCARTNEY BAND) * EMILY ARMSTRONG (DEAD SARA)* NASRI (MAGIC) * ANDREW WATT

* WAYLON KRIEGER * JIM MANCZAREK *

PHIL CHEN * NATHAN WILMARTH * PABLO MANZAREK * BEN FONG-TORRES

"Alt-Rock Royalty Light Up L.A. Celebration for Ray Manzarek"

Rolling Stone

"I would not have missed that show for anything"

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic

With a set list of Doors classics and compelling behind the scenes interviews and footage, this film celebrates the longevity of The Doors, bringing multiple generations together to celebrate this iconic band. Proceeds from the LA concert were donated to Stand Up for Cancer as selected by Ray Manzarek.

John Densmore, drummer of The Doors, shared: "It was such an honor to play with these world-class musicians in a tribute to our magical keyboard player."

Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming & Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing has said on the news: "Break On Thru is a true celebration of Doors co-founder Ray Manzarek and includes a whole host of musicians inspired by him including Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots. Trafalgar Releasing are pleased to present the first ever global fan cinema gathering sanctioned by The Doors to celebrate Manzarek's incredible legacy."

2019 has been strong for music releases from Trafalgar Releasing in cinema. Coming up next is GORILLAZ: REJECT FALSE ICONS. Recent successes have included Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest directed by Anton Corbijn, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M², which became the biggest ever rock music event in cinemas globally, BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, which became the single largest event cinema release globally, Grateful Dead's 9th Annual Meet-Up at the Movies, Tribeca documentary Between Me and My Mind about Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, Roger Waters Us + Them, Slayer: The Repentless Killogy, Rush Cinema Strangiato 2019 and The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London.

The London based outfit have previously released films including Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Khalid Free Spirit, One More Time with Feeling, among others.

The Doors

With an intoxicating, genre-blending sound, provocative and uncompromising songs, and the mesmerizing power of singer Jim Morrison's poetry and presence, The Doors had a transformative impact not only on popular music but also on popular culture.

The Doors' arrival on the rock scene in 1967 marked not only the start of a string of hit singles and albums that would become stone classics, but also of something much bigger – a new and deeper relationship between creators and audience. Refusing to be mere entertainers, the Los Angeles quartet relentlessly challenged, confronted and inspired their fans, leaping headfirst into the heart of darkness while other bands warbled about peace and love. Though they've had scores of imitators, there's never been another band quite like them. And 50 years after their debut album, The Doors' music and legacy are more influential than ever before.

The Doors were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1993.

The Doors: Break on Thru - A Celebration of Ray Manzarek will be screened in cinemas around the world on February 12, 2020. Tickets are on-sale now at thedoorsfilm.com, where fans can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters.

