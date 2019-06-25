The Doors Robbie Krieger Lights His Fire at WEEDCon West Cannabis Conference

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (WPI) -- On Thursday, the Second Annual WEEDCon West cannabis education and networking conference came to a close with music by The Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger headlining the two day event. Sponsored by Sensi Magazine, The Herer Group, Cresco Labs, Sol Distro, Dab Nation, Talking Trees Farms, Ignite, Flow Kana, Bhang, Kushy Punch, The Edibles List and Big Tree Industries, WEEDCon West included a seven-chef pairing luncheon headed by chef Rudy Sta Ana, AKA Chef Slip Fantabulous, the 2019 WEEDCon Cup competition giving awards for recognition in cannabis products and a Robbie Krieger guitar auction fundraiser for nonprofit Safety Harbor Kids.

With more than 50 exhibitors from all over the US, WEEDCon West featured multiple specialty areas including the Dab Nations networking bar, the Tinley Beverage bar, the Fiddlers Greens and Dr. Delights infusion bar, The Gold Flora Vape Bar, Flow Kana Farmers Market, Kushy Punch Health and Wellness Area, A Taste of Cannabis sponsored by Bhang and Edibles List Magazine, a Pairing Luncheon sponsored by Cresco Labs and The Vape Parlor sponsored by The Herer Group.

Music performances featured The Doors Robbie Krieger, Fred Tackett (guitarist for Little Feat), Haley Reinhart and Alison August. "When Robbie arrived, he asked if he was playing soon," said WEEDCon Founder John "360" Williams. "I said you're playing soon and he said - bummer, I wanted to check out the Flow Kana Farmers Market." After meeting several small batch farmers including Woodman Peak Farms, Livicated Farm, Grenshock Farms and Brother Davids, Mr. Krieger took to the stage and proceeded to wow the crowd with Doors favorites including "Roadhouse Blues" and then joined Fred Tackett on stage for an inspiring electric guitar duo of "Honest Man" that had the crowd on their feet.

With the crowd energy high, the 2019 WEEDCon Cup Awards began with Cali Kush Farms taking the coveted First Place Best Indica and Best Sativa Flower for their Venom OG and Sumo Tangie, Ignite winning Best Hybrid Flower for their Gelato, Greenshock Farms taking 2nd for their Tropical Sleigh Ride and Marleys Naturals took 3rd for their Cookies and Cream. First Place for Best CBD Flower went to Greenshock farms for their Blues Chaser 2:1 CBD flower. The cannabis flower or "buds" are the choice part of the plant rich in cannabinoids. CBD is the cannabis compound that has medicinal benefits including reduction in certain types of cancer tumors.

Other companies showcasing at WEEDCon West included Sol Spirit Farm, Kalasware, iKrusher, Leaflink, Dr. Delights, Yummi Karma, High Gorgeous, Divios, Gold Flora, OnCloud Vapor, Greenshock Farms, Edibles List and more than 50 other brands. The next WEEDCon event scheduled is WEEDCon Winter Wonderland coming this winter in Hollyweed, CA visit www.weedconwonderland.com.

