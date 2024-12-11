The Dot Corp Expands Capabilities/Operations with a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Irvine, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dot Corp, a recognized leader in healthcare supply chain services, printing solutions, and direct mail is thrilled to announce the recent relocation of its Healthcare Supply Chain and Direct Mail divisions to a brand-new facility in Irvine, CA. This move represents a significant milestone in The Dot Corp's commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing service delivery for its growing customer base. The new facility will expand the company's ability to provide an end-to-end solution for lab testing kitting and fulfillment, enabling seamless service integration and comprehensive support across the entire healthcare supply chain, from order fulfillment to final delivery.

The new facility, located at 9700 Toledo Way, Irvine, CA 92618, spans a total of 77,313 square feet across a 3.7 acre site, offering The Dot Corp a state-of-the-art space to further optimize its operations. The building features a two-story, 9542 square foot modern office space designed to support collaboration and innovation, as well as a high-efficiency temperature-controlled warehouse boasting 20 foot clearance and 4000 amps of electrical power. The added infrastructure allows The Dot Corp to further expand its scalability, further increasing efficiency and supporting future growth.

"Our new facility represents a monumental leap forward in The Dot Corp's journey," said Jeff Shattuck, President of The Dot Corp. "We have thoughtfully invested in top-tier infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, which will enable us to deliver our services at an even higher level. This move sets the stage for future innovation and growth as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients in healthcare logistics, kitting, fulfillment and beyond."

Strategically located near major transportation hubs such as the SNA airport, FedEx's NJA hub, 5, 405, 55 and 133 Freeways, the facility offers The Dot Corp streamlined access to key distribution routes, enhancing the company's shipping and logistics capabilities. The facility's proximity to major freeways also positions The Dot Corp to attract and retain top-tier talent from the surrounding labor market, as well as provide faster, more efficient services to its customers across the region.

The new facility also reflects The Dot Corp's commitment to sustainability and modernization. The building is equipped with new LED lighting throughout the warehouse, providing optimal visibility while reducing energy consumption. Additionally, the installation of modern HVAC systems and energy-efficient upgrades ensures a comfortable, productive environment for employees, while demonstrating The Dot Corp's dedication to minimizing its environmental footprint.

The new facility is designed to meet the highest standards of safety and quality for handling, packaging, and distributing medical devices and diagnostic kits. Fully compliant with FDA regulations, including Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), the facility ensures precise labeling, packaging, and shipping processes. By adhering to stringent quality controls, The Dot's new facility enhances its ability to support the growing demand for safe and reliable healthcare products, ensuring that all products are handled with care and integrity from assembly to delivery.

"Our commitment to our clients has always been at the forefront of our decision-making process," added Shattuck. "We've worked hard to ensure this transition is smooth and seamless, so our customers experience no interruptions. Now, with the added capabilities of our new space, we are better positioned to serve our customers with the efficiency, innovation, and reliability they deserve."

This move also supports The Dot Corp's long-term strategy of expanding its healthcare supply chain services, meeting the increasing demands of the healthcare sector with advanced logistics and fulfillment solutions. By leveraging the expanded capacity and technology offered by the new facility, The Dot Corp is equipped to handle larger volumes of inventory, improve fulfillment speed, and provide enhanced supply chain solutions that are essential for healthcare clients.

The Dot Corp invites its customers, partners, and community to learn more about the enhanced capabilities and offerings made possible by the new facility. For further inquiries or to schedule a tour of the new premises, please contact:

The Dot Corp

Phone: (800) 468-6100

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thedotcorp.com

About The Dot Corp

The Dot Corp is a leading provider of comprehensive printing, direct mail, fulfillment, and healthcare supply chain services. With decades of experience, The Dot Corp delivers customized solutions that span the full spectrum of production, distribution, and logistics. Known for their dedication to quality, efficiency, and client satisfaction, The Dot Corp partners with businesses to provide innovative services that support their success in a dynamic marketplace.

SOURCE The Dot Corp