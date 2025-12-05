The Dot Corp Partners with ixlayer to Advance Direct-to-Patient Kitting & Fulfillment for Biopharma

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dot Corp, a leader in high quality print, kitting, assembly, and fulfillment for healthcare and diagnostics, announced a strategic collaboration with ixlayer , the leading cloud-based platform powering end-to-end direct-to-patient (DTP) healthcare. The partnership supports ixlayer's direct-to-patient programs for leading pharmaceutical companies by strengthening the supply chain behind at-home diagnostics and patient onboarding.

ixlayer as a national engine for direct-to-patient programs

ixlayer provides a configurable cloud-based platform, ixEngage , that brings together patients, labs, telehealth, prescriptions, and payments within a single care pathway. Its services include virtual onboarding, telehealth, multiple modes of lab testing including at-home kits, mobile phlebotomy, and service center draws, as well as prescription fulfillment, benefits verification, and connected care.

The company has supported more than one thousand national programs and enabled more than four million patient journeys. Recent work includes at-home Complete Blood Count testing for pre-treatment and routine monitoring, and a national survey of pharmaceutical executives that showed strong momentum for direct-to-patient care models.

ixEngage follows strict compliance requirements. Partner labs are CLIA certified and CAP accredited. Infrastructure meets HITRUST, SOC2, and HIPAA standards. Vendor networks including labs, phlebotomy providers, and kitting partners are vetted for quality and regulatory alignment.

How The Dot strengthens ixlayer's kitting and fulfillment operations

The Dot provides the kitting infrastructure required to scale ixlayer's programs with consistency, quality controls, and full regulatory alignment. Support includes:

High quality kit design, sourcing, printing, and assembly to match the needs of at home collection workflows

Proven fulfillment operations that handle variable program volumes and rapid deployment timelines

Robust color matching, print quality controls, and multi stage quality checks across all components

Compliance aligned processes that integrate with CLIA and CAP driven lab workflows and protect patient privacy

Flexible and fast configuration for new programs in specialty diagnostics, rare disease, and high volume patient populations

Strategic support for biopharma partners interested in adding diagnostics, telehealth, and prescription fulfillment to their patient experience

This collaboration improves speed to launch, supports scale, and ensures high quality execution for direct-to-patient initiatives across the biopharma landscape.

A shared commitment to patient-centered care

"Our mission is to reduce friction for biopharma programs that depend on timely testing and clear patient instructions" said Jeff Shattuck, CEO at The Dot Corp. "Working with ixlayer allows us to strengthen the direct-to-patient experience at a national level."

"ixlayer focuses on a seamless patient journey from enrollment to testing to treatment" said Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder at ixlayer. "The Dot adds supply chain strength, quality controls, and fulfillment precision that allow us to grow faster and serve more patients."

Together, The Dot and ixlayer are building a modern and reliable foundation for direct-to-patient diagnostics and treatment access.

About The Dot Corp

The Dot Corp is a premier supply chain solutions provider specializing in healthcare, wellness kitting, eCommerce fulfillment, printing services, and direct mail communications. With four locations in Southern California, 250+ employees, and 310,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, The Dot Corp offers end-to-end solutions, including design, print production, kitting, fulfillment, and distribution, all while maintaining strict compliance with FDA, BOP, GMP, ISO 13485, ISO 9001:2015 and HiTrust standards.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless healthcare experience. Our name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust and secure data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. ixEngage, by ixlayer, is the direct-to-patient platform built for biopharma, that ensures a unified patient experience across therapeutic areas. ixEngage integrates all healthcare ecosystem partners to drive operational efficiency, accelerate the path to diagnosis, and improve health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys across more than 1,100 programs, simplifying the complex web of healthcare.

For inquiries please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Dot Corp