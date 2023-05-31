The Doula Expo by Mama Glow Uplifts an Expansive & Inclusive Vision for Maternal Health

The two-day culture-shifting festival at Hudson Yards was hosted by Mama Glow Founder, Latham Thomas and emceed by actress and maternal health advocate, Tatyana Ali.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maternal health and education platform, Mama Glow held its highly successful Doula Expo on May 20-21, 2023. Back for the third time in two years, the two-day festival at Hudson Yards gathered over 1,000 doulas, birthing individuals, families, non-profit organizations, and maternal health brands for a transformative experience focused on education, advocacy, and community building. With the theme "Birth to the Future," the Doula Expo emphasized imagination and optimism through content and activations that explored the futuristic potential of reproductive justice and birth equity.

Tatyana Ali, actress and maternal health advocate and Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow and the Mama Glow Foundation featured on stage at the 2023 Doula Expo by Mama Glow. The Doula Expo is a 2-day, culture-shifting festival centering a vision for the future of birth work.

Tatyana Ali, actress and maternal health advocate best known for her role on NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ushered guests through the festival experience as the Doula Expo's emcee. DJ Rashida's signature fusion of hip-hop, funk, soul, dancehall, and house music played throughout the 60,000 sq foot space, guiding the joyful energy during the two days of curated panels, programming, and activations.

Founder of Mama Glow and Mama Glow Foundation, Latham Thomas, expressed the impact of the Doula Expo, stating, "The Doula Expo is a celebration of what is possible. We are shaping a future where every birthing individual receives the support and care they deserve. The festival affirms our commitment to amplifying voices, championing reproductive justice, and fostering a community of leaders."

Significant partnership announcements were also made during the Doula Expo. Bobbie for Change's Lead, Michele Lampach, announced their commitment to the Mama Glow Foundation to fund the development of a restorative justice program, an Infant Feeding Specialist Program, and scholarships for 100 BIPOC doulas to receive lactation training.

A highlight at the Doula Expo weekend was a fireside chat between Latham Thomas and Tatyana Ali, entitled Joy is our Birthright, emphasizing the power of storytelling within the context of the maternal health crisis and the healing power of being supported by community.

"I grew up believing and being taught that storytelling has a purpose. We are storytellers because we are human," says Ali.

The festival hosted numerous thought-provoking conversations from thought leaders, changemakers, researchers, mothers, and brand executives throughout the weekend, including: Lion Babe's, Jillian Hervey, Associate Beauty Editor at Goop, Megan O'Neill, community organizer, Marz Lovejoy, Carol's Daughter Founder, Lisa Price, Black Girls Smile Inc. Founder, Lauren Carso, Deputy Manhattan Borough President, Keisha Sutton-James, Good Morning America Contributor, Alicia Quarles, Deputy Brooklyn Borough President, Rev. Kimberly Council and many more.

The festival showcased a myriad of activations each dedicated to a specific aspect of maternal health and wellness. Among the innovative brands at the center of the interactive booth and lounge experiences were the Doula Expo's partners including: CVS Health, Coterie, Bobbie, Elvie, Nanit, Kate Spade New York, UPPAbaby, Vivvi, March of Dimes, Carol's Daughter, SimpliFed, Veracity, Amina Mundi Apothecary, Agni, Extend Fertility, Bright Horizons, START, Citywide Doula Initiative, and Maman plus over a dozen female-founded small businesses. The festival was produced by Kathy Romero Events.

The Doula Expo by Mama Glow provides a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and innovation, driving forward the mission of empowering stakeholders in maternal health in creating a better future for mothers and birthing individuals everywhere. To learn more about the Doula Expo visit: www.doulaexpo.com .

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is the Nation's leading maternal health and education platform committed to supporting birthing people along the childbearing continuum. Mama Glow's unique market-leading curriculum has been widely recognized as the premiere education platform for inclusive birth-worker education. Mama Glow's global community of 2,500+ doulas are spread across the entire USA and 6 continents. The Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy and the arts. www.mamaglow.com and www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions and attractions including Edge, Vessel and The Shed; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

