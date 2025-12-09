The Doux Unveils Block Party, a High-Performance Styling Collection Built to Resist Humidity and Control Frizz

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doux introduced its newest innovation, the Block Party Collection, with a launch event at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Top tier beauty writers, distributors, and leading influencers celebrated at Bar Blondeau, where panoramic views of Manhattan set the backdrop and DJ Ty Alexander brought the vibe.

This much anticipated collection officially dropped this past Thanksgiving Weekend, nearly selling out within days. With creative direction by brand founders Maya & Brian Smith, and special voice over appearance by MC Lyte, the commercial is a homage to life on the block and the deep and meaningful cultural connections made there.

Created for textured hair that confronts humidity, busy schedules, and active routines, Block Party features salon-grade formulas that deliver firm hold, high shine, fast drying time, and frizz resistance. The collection is built for real-life movement, making it well suited for athletes and anyone who sweats through workouts or outdoor activity. Each product is engineered for practical, everyday styling, whether wash-and-go, twist-outs, sleek looks, or heat-styled finishes.

Block Party rolls out in Target stores nationwide this month, followed by CVS and additional major retailers in early 2026.

Collection includes:

BLOCK PARTY - ANTI-HUMIDITY DEFINING GEL
16 oz | $16.99
What it does: A firm-hold styling gel that defines curls and coils, blocks frizz, resists humidity, and delivers high shine with long-lasting definition.
Benefits:

  • Defines curls and coils
  • Resists humidity
  • High shine
  • Ideal for wash-and-go styles, twist-outs, and sleek looks

STAY READY - SCULPTING WAX
4 oz | $15.99
What it does: A firm-hold styling wax that smooths edges, controls frizz and sculpts styles without flaking or buildup.
Benefits:

  • Strong edge control
  • Smooths frizz and shapes styles
  • No flaking or buildup
  • Ideal for sleek finishes and precision styling

DJ QUICK - QUICK DRY SPRAY
8 oz | $15.99
What it does: A fast-drying accelerator spray that speeds up drying time, controls frizz, and helps set styles evenly for smooth, polished results.
Benefits:

  • Speeds up drying time
  • Helps set and lock in styles
  • Controls frizz and flyaways
  • Ideal before diffusing or heat styling

ACT RIGHT - ANTI-HUMECTANT SERUM
2 oz | $15.99
What it does: A high gloss finishing serum that blocks out humidity, seals in moisture, and helps prevent reversion in humid weather.
Benefits:

  • Seals in moisture
  • Blocks humidity
  • Boosts shine and definition
  • Ideal for finishing styles and breaking the cast

About The Doux
The Doux is a Black-owned, veteran-owned, haircare brand founded by Maya Smith, CEO, and Creative Director, and master stylist, and her husband Brian Smith, COO. This family business is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is recognized for award winning salon-grade formulas designed for the real styling needs of textured hair. The Doux products can be found at major retailers across the United States, including Target, CVS, and Walmart and professional outlets such as CosmoProf. Follow the Doux @ILoveTheDoux.

Contact:
Jono Waks
Media Relations, The Doux
Email: [email protected]

Alexandra Wilson
Director of Marketing, The Doux
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Doux

