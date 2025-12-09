The Doux Unveils Block Party, a High-Performance Styling Collection Built to Resist Humidity and Control Frizz

This much anticipated collection officially dropped this past Thanksgiving Weekend, nearly selling out within days. With creative direction by brand founders Maya & Brian Smith, and special voice over appearance by MC Lyte, the commercial is a homage to life on the block and the deep and meaningful cultural connections made there.

Created for textured hair that confronts humidity, busy schedules, and active routines, Block Party features salon-grade formulas that deliver firm hold, high shine, fast drying time, and frizz resistance. The collection is built for real-life movement, making it well suited for athletes and anyone who sweats through workouts or outdoor activity. Each product is engineered for practical, everyday styling, whether wash-and-go, twist-outs, sleek looks, or heat-styled finishes.

Block Party rolls out in Target stores nationwide this month, followed by CVS and additional major retailers in early 2026.

Collection includes:

BLOCK PARTY - ANTI-HUMIDITY DEFINING GEL

16 oz | $16.99

What it does: A firm-hold styling gel that defines curls and coils, blocks frizz, resists humidity, and delivers high shine with long-lasting definition.

Benefits:

Defines curls and coils

Resists humidity

High shine

Ideal for wash-and-go styles, twist-outs, and sleek looks

STAY READY - SCULPTING WAX

4 oz | $15.99

What it does: A firm-hold styling wax that smooths edges, controls frizz and sculpts styles without flaking or buildup.

Benefits:

Strong edge control

Smooths frizz and shapes styles

No flaking or buildup

Ideal for sleek finishes and precision styling

DJ QUICK - QUICK DRY SPRAY

8 oz | $15.99

What it does: A fast-drying accelerator spray that speeds up drying time, controls frizz, and helps set styles evenly for smooth, polished results.

Benefits:

Speeds up drying time

Helps set and lock in styles

Controls frizz and flyaways

Ideal before diffusing or heat styling

ACT RIGHT - ANTI-HUMECTANT SERUM

2 oz | $15.99

What it does: A high gloss finishing serum that blocks out humidity, seals in moisture, and helps prevent reversion in humid weather.

Benefits:

Seals in moisture

Blocks humidity

Boosts shine and definition

Ideal for finishing styles and breaking the cast

About The Doux

The Doux is a Black-owned, veteran-owned, haircare brand founded by Maya Smith, CEO, and Creative Director, and master stylist, and her husband Brian Smith, COO. This family business is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is recognized for award winning salon-grade formulas designed for the real styling needs of textured hair. The Doux products can be found at major retailers across the United States, including Target, CVS, and Walmart and professional outlets such as CosmoProf. Follow the Doux @ILoveTheDoux.

Contact:

Jono Waks

Media Relations, The Doux

Email: [email protected]

Alexandra Wilson

Director of Marketing, The Doux

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Doux