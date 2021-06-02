The Downs Law Group Introduces Expert Reports on Behalf Of Deepwater Horizon Catastrophe Victims Against Oil Giant BP

Downs' team of experts utilize established scientific modeling techniques combined with new technology, to determine, with scientific certainty, that the level of exposure to oil and oil-based dispersants caused these victims to suffer chronic illnesses.

"Our dedicated team of scientists are using a state-of-the-art oil mapping system that reconstructs the toxic environment the BP Oil Spill had on cleanup workers, residents and their children from across the Gulf Coast, to understand how the oil mapping system correlates to the injuries." Dylan Boigris, Downs Law Group Associate Attorney.

Using this methodology, DLG is able to demonstrate the correlation between the concentration of toxic crude oil and corexit dispersant cocktail on the coast and those who developed chronic illnesses such as blood cancer, brain cancer, chronic respiratory (nasal, skin & eye) conditions and memory loss. Clean-up workers, residents and their children who live near toxic environments often wait years before the science catches up with what victims already know.

"A catastrophe happens, good samaritans take on the labor to protect their Gulf Coast shores, they get sick and have no idea why they're sick. Finally science is able to catch up and those who have been suffering for years are able to connect the dots as to what is responsible for their illnesses." C. David Durkee, Down's Law Group Senior Litigation Attorney mentions.

As a result of the settlement agreement entered after the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, BP was obligated to fund scientific studies that explore environmental and human impacts that were caused by the largest environmental disaster in US history. However, most of these scientific studies were almost exclusively directed towards how the exposure to oil and oil-based dispersants affected sea life rather than human health study.

"Time is of the essence due to the statute of limitations for many of our clients who are suffering and the inability of our clients to receive proper treatment for their deteriorating health conditions," says Durkee.

DLG is dedicated to the journey of proving the causation of chronic illnesses and cancers affecting roughly 300,000 clean up workers, zone residents and their children. Since 2012, DLG has represented thousands of exposure victims and continues to fight in the second litigation BELO (Back End Litigation Option) phase against the massive BP 2010 oil spill, the largest environmental disaster in US history.

www.downslawgroup.com

www.bpclaimoilspill.com

SOURCE The Downs Law Group