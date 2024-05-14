The Dr. Gundry Podcast and PodcastOne Celebrate 300 Episodes

The Dr. Gundry Podcast Hosted by Steven Gundry M.D. Empowers Listeners to Live Their Best, Healthiest Lives

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Gundry Podcast—proudly hosted by PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO)—achieves a significant milestone by releasing its 300th episode today. Hosted by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Steven R. Gundry, M.D.—a trailblazer in restorative medicine, author of four New York Times bestselling books, including "The Plant Paradox™", and the visionary behind Gundry MD™—the podcast delivers a treasure trove of evidence-based insights to help you live your best life based on the latest scientific research. Listeners can hear captivating interviews with esteemed health experts and enlightening lectures that unveil cutting-edge health discoveries, empowering listeners to embark on a journey toward rejuvenated health and longevity.

To commemorate the 300th episode, The Dr. Gundry Podcast invited four guests— Chellie Beck, Hector Gavilla, Cassandra Maria Segoviano, and Cassidy Gerken— who experienced remarkable health and overall life transformations following Dr Gundry’s lectin-free diet. By following Dr. Gundry's eating protocol—outlined in all his books like The Plant Paradox—each guest has overcome a myriad of health issues.

Listen to this special 300th episode of the Dr. Gundry Podcast or watch it on the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube Channel.

"Health and healthcare is a human right for all. My mission is to help as many as possible to heal themselves and restore their health. And the Dr Gundry Podcast helps me achieve that mission," Steven Gundry M.D. says, host of the Dr. Gundry Podcast.

Listeners of The Dr. Gundry Podcast can save 20% off their first purchase of Gundry MD using the code PODCAST20 at checkout. This offer is valid for one use per customer and applies to regular pricing only. The offer ends December 31, 2024.

About Dr. Gundry

Steven R. Gundry MD, F.A.C.S., F.A.C.C., is a cum laude graduate of Yale University with special honors in Human Biological and Social Evolution. After graduating Alpha Omega Alpha from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Dr. Steven Gundry completed residencies in General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at the University of Michigan and served as a Clinical Associate at the National Institutes of Health for years.

Today, Dr. Steven Gundry is the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing diet and lifestyle choices alone. Based on his many years of nutrition research and regularly monitoring patients' bloodwork, Dr. Gundry founded the wellness brand Gundry MD where he personally tests the efficacy of every formula he collaborates on.

Steven Gundry, MD is also the author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous lectin-free diet, Plant Paradox: Quick & Easy, Longevity Paradox, Energy Paradox, and two lectin-light cookbooks. For more information, sign up for his free health newsletter at drgundry.com , and follow @drstevengundry .

About The Dr. Gundry Podcast

Ranked one of the top nutrition podcasts on Apple, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , airing twice weekly, features cutting-edge health and wellness information from Dr. Gundry's latest research and treating patients six days a week. It also features notable experts like Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Jessie Inchauspé, Dr. Will Cole and Arianna Huffington. Last fall, the podcast celebrated over 15 million lifetime downloads and the podcast's YouTube channel reached over 70 million lifetime views. The Dr. Gundry Podcast is available wherever podcasts are heard, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon , and Spotify . The podcast series is also available in video format on the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel . Follow the Dr. Gundry Podcast on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, Dr. Gundry, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit ir.podcastone.com/overview/default.aspx.

