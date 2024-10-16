The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute Leads Legal Efforts to Defend Religious Freedom Against the Administration's Radicalized Sexual Rights Agenda

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI) and an association of Christian employers have filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden-Harris administration's new regulations that force employers to violate their religiously held convictions regarding the sanctity of human life and human sexuality. JDFI's complaint is supported by a declaration from PublicSquare, a values-driven commerce ecosystem with over 5 million registered consumers.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, seeks to protect religious freedoms and Christian business practices against government mandates recently imposed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

JDFI, a Christian ministry founded by Dr. James Dobson, encourages and teaches biblically-based principles for families while promoting the sanctity and dignity of all human life. Dr. Owen Strachan, who is a senior director at JDFI, issued the following statement against the HHS and EEOC regulations:

"This radicalized immoral movement often speaks in the dulcet tones of tolerance and inclusivity concerning public morality; it often seeks to bind society to its vision and punish anyone who dares dissent with severe consequences. This is evident in HHS's regulation requiring employer health plan coverage of abortion and so-called gender-affirming care, as well as in the EEOC's regulation requiring employer accommodation of abortion and immoral infertility treatments, and its enforcement guidance requiring employers to grant access to bathrooms and other single-sex spaces to those of the opposite sex. Such rules crush the liberty that aligns with the order of creation as defined by God and reflected in nature."

This past April, the Biden-Harris administration's HHS and EEOC issued several regulations advancing the administration's radical agenda regarding abortion services and gender transition. These mandates attempt to force JDFI, PublicSquare, and other Christian-based ministries and businesses to violate our religiously-based biblical values and moral conscience.

Specific regulations that violate biblical values and moral conscience include the following:

On April 19, 2024 , the EEOC issued a final regulation that purportedly implements the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). While the PWFA itself originally contained good public policy by requiring employers with fifteen or more employees to accommodate female employees in regards to pregnancy and childbirth, the EEOC bureaucracy has now expanded this employer accommodation mandate to also include female employees seeking abortion or IVF.





, the EEOC issued a final regulation that purportedly implements the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). While the PWFA itself originally contained good public policy by requiring employers with fifteen or more employees to accommodate female employees in regards to pregnancy and childbirth, the EEOC bureaucracy has now expanded this employer accommodation mandate to also include female employees seeking abortion or IVF. On April 25, 2024 , HHS issued its new final regulation interpreting Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. Section 1557 forbids discrimination in health programs with regard to "sex." HHS is now interpreting "sex" to include "termination of pregnancy." HHS is imposing a surgical and chemical abortion health plan coverage mandate along with a greatly expanded " gender-affirming care " health plan coverage mandate. "Gender-affirming care" includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, top and bottom surgeries, gender-conforming cosmetic surgery, and a host of "affirming" practices.





, HHS issued its new final regulation interpreting Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. Section 1557 forbids discrimination in health programs with regard to "sex." HHS is now interpreting "sex" to include "termination of pregnancy." HHS is imposing a health plan coverage mandate along with a greatly expanded " " health plan coverage mandate. "Gender-affirming care" includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, top and bottom surgeries, gender-conforming cosmetic surgery, and a host of "affirming" practices. On April 29, 2024 , the EEOC issued its "Enforcement Guidance on Harassment in the Workplace." This "guidance" functions like a regulation. It requires employers to affirm transitioning employees by using their false pronouns and allowing them access to traditionally sex-segregated spaces.

There is no exemption for self-funded plans or categorical religious exemption from these mandates. HHS's regulation applies directly to insurance companies for employers with group insurance and to third-party administrators, pharmacy benefit managers, and other service providers necessary to operate a self-funded plan. Because employers can only provide a health plan through group insurance or a self-funded plan, HHS's regulation forecloses any moral option in the marketplace for employers with traditional Christian values such as JDFI and other Christian-based ministries or businesses.

JDFI remains committed to its mission to uplift traditional biblical values and protect itself and other Christian entities against the egregious overreach of federal agencies that violate America's fundamental religious liberties.

For further information, please contact:

About:

Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), founded by Dr. James Dobson, is dedicated to preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God's Word. JDFI's mission is driven by Dr. James Dobson's legacy of serving families with broadcasts, videos, articles, leadership training, and policy advocacy to ensure the next generation of families is equipped to stand firm with answers to life's most difficult questions.

Dr. Dobson's Family Talk radio program is broadcast weekdays on over 1,300 radio outlets and is heard by over half a million people each week.

Website |www.drjamesdobson.org

Facebook |www.facebook.com/DrJamesDobsonsFamilyTalk

X | @DrJamesCDobson

SOURCE Dr. James Dobson Family Institute