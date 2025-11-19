The Dr. Randi Show Podcast, Sponsored by NewBeauty, Ranks in the Top 10% Globally for Conversations in Aesthetics, Beauty, Wellness & Medicine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just six months since its debut, The Dr. Randi Show Podcast has climbed into the Top 10% of podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. Sponsored by NewBeauty, the show has quickly become a must-listen for beauty enthusiasts, aesthetic professionals, and brand executives who want to stay ahead of what's driving the next wave of growth in the industry.

With a social reach of more than 22 million, The Dr. Randi Show stands at the intersection of medical insight, consumer influence, and business strategy - bringing together the voices shaping modern aesthetics. Guests have included leading experts such as Dr. Paul Nassif, Dr. Julius Few, and Dr. Doris Day, along with leaders from major brands including HydraFacial, Sciton, Martha Stewart, Urban Decay, and Evolus.

"In an industry full of noise, The Dr. Randi Show cuts through with real conversations from the experts, innovators, and creators driving this industry forward," said Dr. Randi Boyette. "Seeing the show rise into the Top 10% so quickly proves there's a real appetite for these conversations - and this is only the beginning."

Looking ahead, the podcast will continue expanding its influence in 2026 with new live-event recordings, brand spotlights, and deep-dive series exploring the most exciting innovations transforming aesthetics, beauty, and wellness.

Episodes of The Dr. Randi Show Podcast are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

About Dr. Randi Boyette:

Dr. Randi Boyette is the Chief Marketing Officer of NewBeauty, CEO of Spark Medical Marketing, and Corporate Development Advisor to the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa). A nationally recognized leader in aesthetics, beauty, wellness, and medical innovation, she has guided more than 5,000 clinics in accelerating growth and shaping patient-engagement strategies. Through her leadership, Spark has become North America's largest aesthetics marketing agency. She is also a sought-after speaker and commentator, frequently featured in media and industry events, where she connects clinical expertise with consumer insight and business strategy to define what's next in the field.

