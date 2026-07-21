Dr. Sheila Barbarino, Dr. Steven Dayan and Dr. Alan Durkin Named Founding Members

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Randi Show, sponsored by NewBeauty and ranked among the Top 10% of podcasts globally by Listen Notes, today expanded its industry leadership with the launch of The Dr. Randi Show Expert Council, bringing together three of the profession's most respected physician leaders to explore the innovations, technologies and clinical insights driving aesthetic medicine forward.

The Dr. Randi Show, Sponsored by NewBeauty, Launches the Expert Council, Expanding Its Leadership in Aesthetic Medicine

The founding members, Dr. Sheila Barbarino, Dr. Steven Dayan and Dr. Alan Durkin, were selected for their exceptional contributions to patient care, physician education, research and innovation. Together, they represent decades of leadership across oculofacial plastic and cosmetic surgery, facial plastic surgery and plastic surgery, offering distinct expertise from three of the most accomplished physicians in aesthetic medicine.

"The Dr. Randi Show was created to bring the conversations that matter most to the forefront and connect audiences with the people driving our industry forward," said Dr. Randi Boyette, creator and host of The Dr. Randi Show. "The Expert Council is a natural extension of that vision. Dr. Barbarino, Dr. Dayan and Dr. Durkin have each earned extraordinary respect through their leadership, innovation, education and commitment to clinical excellence. Bringing their experience together creates a unique opportunity to examine important topics from different perspectives while giving our audience direct access to some of the brightest minds in aesthetic medicine."

The Expert Council will contribute to select episodes and dedicated Expert Council discussions throughout the year, offering perspectives on clinical innovation, emerging technologies, patient safety, evolving treatment strategies and the advances influencing patient care and the future of aesthetic medicine. By bringing together leaders with different areas of expertise, the council will encourage engaging discussions grounded in experience, evidence and real-world clinical practice.

Dr. Sheila Barbarino is an internationally recognized oculofacial plastic and cosmetic surgeon and educator known for advancing surgical excellence and physician education.

Dr. Steven Dayan is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, researcher, bestselling author and entrepreneur whose work has advanced facial aesthetics, clinical research and physician education.

Dr. Alan Durkin is a board-certified plastic surgeon, educator and nationally recognized physician known for his expertise in aesthetic surgery, patient safety and clinical excellence.

The founding members will appear individually and collectively throughout upcoming episodes of The Dr. Randi Show, sharing their perspectives on the ideas, innovations and clinical developments influencing aesthetics today and where the field is headed tomorrow.

About The Dr. Randi Show:

Hosted by Dr. Randi Boyette, The Dr. Randi Show, sponsored by NewBeauty, features conversations with leading physicians, innovators, executives and entrepreneurs across aesthetics, beauty, wellness and longevity. Recognized as one of the Top 10% of podcasts globally by Listen Notes, the show reaches both industry professionals and consumers through engaging conversations that make important topics accessible, informative and relevant.

Media Contact:

Bronson Rosenberg

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SOURCE The Dr. Randi Show