NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The drip irrigation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%; the key drivers include efficiency in water use in drought-prone areas, cost efficiency in agriculture production and enhanced crop yields





The drip irrigation market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2025. The growth of the drip irrigation market is driven factors such as government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. This market is also driven by factors such as population growth, increasing withdrawal of water for agriculture, limited land resources, unpredictable rainfall patterns, and demand for biofuel in developing countries.



The drip tube/drip line component led the market with the largest share in 2020.

Based on component, the drip irrigation market is classified into emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, fittings & accessories.The drip tube is a crucial part of the drip irrigation process.



Often manufactured out of polyethylene, the tubing is responsible for transporting water from the source to the plants where the water is released by emitters and drip lines.Large scale drip tubes employ main lines that lead to several control valves located at different areas of a farm.



Drip lines are drip tubes with pre-installed emitters that direct the flow of water to plants without the need for additional emitters. The emitters are molded into the tubing wall at regular intervals, and all that is visible on the outside is a hole for the water to flow out.



Surface drip irrigation holds the dominant market share in the application segment in the drip irrigation market.

Based on the application, the surface segment is expected to hold the largest market share between 2020 and 2025.Surface equipment is often made of polyethylene and is perceived as a temporary solution as the dripline is retrieved and recycled yearly.



The submains can be permanent or temporary.These systems are used typically on high-value crops due to the yearly expense on new dripline and the labor for installation.



Surface drip systems are adopted either as a full scale mainline or drip tape, which is folded for reuse.The installation costs for surface systems are lesser than that of subsurface systems.



Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines) and annual row crops. However, the design and management of irrigation equipment for these types of crops are different as compared to other row crops.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific drip irrigation market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for precision irrigation systems through the technological upgrade of current systems and components.The focus of agriculture has shifted from traditional crops to more commercial crops.



Due to these changes, irrigation facilities are expected to modernize their irrigation management and preferably their infrastructure. Drip irrigation has become an essential aspect as commercial crops are sensitive to the amount of water required and the time taken for its delivery.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 70 %, Tier II - 25%, and Tier III – 5%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, D Level - 30%, and Others* - 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America - 21%, Europe - 12%, , South America – 12% and RoW** - 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**Rest of the World (RoW) includes South America, Africa, and the Middle East.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the drip irrigation based on component, crop type, application, emitter type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global drip irrigation, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



