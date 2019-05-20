The Drive Appoints Greg Barlow as President

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drive, the largest independent automotive media and military news platform, today announced that Greg Barlow has joined the company as President.

Mr. Barlow has more than fifteen years of digital media experience. He previously served for over 5 years as the CEO of Constructive Media, an online education and casual games platform with over 400 million users globally. Under his leadership, the company significantly grew its user base as well as revenue and overall profitability. Prior to Constructive Media, Greg served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Encyclopedia Britannica & Merriam-Webster, Director of Multimedia Sales at The Wall Street Journal and Director of Digital Sales at This Old House.

"Greg brings with him a unique skill set having worked across executive management, content production and monetization," said The Drive CEO and Flash Equity Co-Founder Andrew Perlman. "I look forward to working with him on growing both our user base and revenue as we continue to deliver leading edge content to our audience."

"I am excited to join the team at The Drive. This is a unique opportunity to take a preeminent media brand in an exciting vertical and accelerate its growth across its digital properties," commented Barlow.

Concurrent with this announcement, Mike Spinelli Executive Producer and founding team member at The Drive expanded his role with a promotion to include responsibilities as Content Director.

About The Drive

The Drive was launched in 2015, when Time Inc. leveraged its acquisition of /DRIVE, a popular YouTube channel featuring leading industry figures Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli and Alex Roy to create a media platform with a smart, feature-heavy approach to digital media. The Drive has earned industry accolades and support from brands such as Volvo, eBay Motors, Dodge, Jaguar, and Lexus.

Among its editorial verticals is The War Zone, a powerful defense site run by Tyler Rogoway, who is among the military sector's most influential voices. The War Zone's singular analysis of breaking defense news, as well as its deep insider view of developing military technology, has made it a leading authority in the category.

Since being acquired by Flash Equity, The Drive has continued to grow its audience, expand its content offerings across video and written content.

About Flash Equity

Flash Equity LLC is a principal investment firm dedicated to building a portfolio of growing, cash-flow positive, transformative online media brands using a proprietary combination of operational, data and technology expertise. The Drive is its first acquisition. Flash Equity's management team has extensive experience in the intersection of technology and media, as private investors and operators, and seeks to make long-term investments across the digital media landscape. Flash Equity is based in New York and has offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

SOURCE Flash Equity

Related Links

http://www.flashequity.com

