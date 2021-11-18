The Driveway Company Pursues Expansion in Colorado

WACO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Driveway Company, a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance, is looking to expand its presence in Colorado by opening three new locations by the end of 2022. The Driveway company is set to open its first location in Colorado by the end of the year.



"Concrete driveways in Colorado are more susceptible to peeling, chipping, and cracking due to the state's fluctuating weather conditions, which makes The Driveway Company's services important in this market, "said Courtney Harmon, president of The Driveway Company. "TDC franchisees have had a fantastic year pushing the concrete repair industry to new heights. We are excited to see what the coming year has in store for us as we continue to grow and expand into new territories."



The Driveway Company currently operates in 24 locations and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. In the next three years, the company intends to expand to 125 locations.

Based in Waco, Texas, The Driveway Company has been involved in driveway repair and maintenance for over 30 years. They have developed proven techniques for extending the life of concrete including crack and joint repair, concrete sealing, overlays, lifting, leveling and more. Currently, there are 24 locations across the United States.

About The Driveway Company

