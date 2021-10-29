The Driving Factor Behind the Pandemic Spike in Opioid Fatalities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opioid overdose deaths are always a concern. However, a recent spike in drug-related fatalities has many searching for the cause. The pandemic clearly had an impact on many addicts. Isolated, anxious, and stressed, countless individuals turned back to old habits over the course of the last year. But some are wondering if the ongoing overdose woes — and fentanyl overdoses, in particular — may have more to do with the ingredients than use.

At least, that's what CEO Bryan Alzate is postulating. The co-founder of the luxury rehab enterprise United Recovery Project (URP) and host of the podcast Hell Has an Exit has 13 years in recovery himself and is all too aware of how drug addiction works, historically speaking.

This has led Alzate to wonder what is causing a recent uptick in opioid fatalities. As reported by the CDC ( via NPR ), synthetic opioid fatalities rose "by an unprecedented 55% during the twelve months ending in September 2020."

Alzate has followed the bread crumbs and pieced together what he believes is the reason for the sudden crisis: drugs laced with the synthetic fentanyl. Alzate explains, "The days of doing opiates for 20 years are over. There aren't any more old heroin addicts like there were in the 70s. People are trying opiates and now they are dead within three years unless they get clean. Fentanyl has shorted the life expectancy of an entire generation."

Alzate goes further to connect this synthetic lacing with the supply chain woes that the country is currently facing. Just like legal importers and exporters, drug dealers are struggling to bring real heroin or drugs in their pure form. Rather than close up shop, they turn to synthetics.

This means anyone who seeks out heroin may not realize that what they're actually getting is the much stronger synthetic, fentanyl. In heroin-sized doses, this can lead to overdosing and death.

While drug addiction will always be something that humans struggle with, the current crisis is unique and demands attention. From ongoing stressors to dangerous synthetics, the risks associated with managing a drug addiction have never been higher.

Alzate's company, United Recovery Project, offers a luxury recovery environment that has been an effective way to find help for anyone struggling with fentanyl detox as well as opioid, heroin, alcohol, or other substance abuse-related issues. A low client-to-staff ratio ensures that URP can deliver customized and comprehensive care to anyone struggling with a substance abuse disorder.

Alzate continues to be personally involved in the project, as well. "My job," says the co-founder, "is to spark the flame in the addict who doesn't think he can. That's what I focus on. Little Sparks all over the world. Not trying to put out a forest fire. I'm focused on starting my own fire."

URP has already made its mark on countless lives in the past. With the building synthetic opioid crisis, it appears that its services may be more in demand than ever before going forward.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com.

